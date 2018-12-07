I have always had a problem with my hair. I have had every hair color imaginable on the planet. But it is always a battle against my hair and me whenever I try to style it. Every time I try to make it work, something happens to this ginger mess that’s out of my control. It rains, there is too much wind, or it just won’t stay the way I want it to. Which is why I resort to YouTube for guides on how to do pretty much everything. Lately, it’s been fun trying to explore what I can do with the “proper” help by beauty gurus worldwide.

So, whether you’re a man or a woman, I am here to help you! By no mean and I a beauty guru, but I do know what’s been trending these past few months around the internet. Do you need ideas as to how to wear your hair this weekend? Are you looking for a new trendy hairstyle to vamp up your look? Seek no more, here are the 10 best hairstyles of 2018. Everything from long hairstyles, to short hairstyles, no matter what hair type you name it! New look, new you, right?

1. Half-Up Top Knot

This is so easy to create, it’s not even funny. This low-maintenance style combined the two classic styles – the half up half down and the top now- creating a clean singular look. All you have to do is make a horizontal part from ear to ear, twist your hair up into a top knot, and secure with a ponytail holder. This style is for those days when you don’t really want to do much to your hair but still want to “make an effort”. Come on, we’ve all been there!

2. Smooth and Sleek

Now, THIS is a look! From celebrities like JLo, Kim Kardashian, Jenna Dewan, and Hilary Duff, this look is so simple to create. All you have to do is use a flat iron to get your hair as straight as possible, then apply some anti-frizz product onto your hair to stop it from moving. If you want that sleek, you can add gel from the roots to the end, using a fine tooth comb to distribute gel evenly through the hair to slick back the hair, letting it dry naturally or go ahead and use the hairdryer for a faster approach.

3. The Side-Part Low Ponytail

This look is so simple, that it might take you less than 10 minutes. It’s simple, but it looks sophisticated! A lot of stars have worn this trend throughout the years at red carpets. You start by flat ironing your hair, then making a deep part on one side, gathering hair into a pony at the nape of the neck. Then, of course, you secure with an elastic band, and boom! You’re set. This technique works better with long hair since it’s easier to grab with the elastic band, but hey, get creative! Use those bobby pins.

4. Long Locks

Alright, this is a given. Long hair trends have been around for a very long time, and honestly, we can all see why! Go ahead and grab that curler or straightener and have fun with it! Wavy hair, straight hair, you name it! Special Tip: If you want to grow out your hair, make sure you trim it every few months to keep your strands looking healthy!

5. Barely There Waves

This look is simple and cute. There is no need to spend hours on your hair. The barely-there waves are in this year, and super easy to tackle. All you have to do is grab your curling iron, and create a few subtle wavers here and there, by twisting it as you pull through your hair. It takes only a few mites, so you can easily do this before work! For fine hair girls, including myself in this, make sure the strands are no bigger than two fingers since you want natural waves.

6. Short and Pixie

It’s the season for short hair, no doubt! A lot of celebrities chopped off their hair this year to start fresh, and it actually looks pretty great! It’s easy, and simple to manage every day, so who wouldn’t! I have to confess, the idea of having super short hair scares me to the bone, but hey, you have to try something new every day right!

7. Braids

These are a year-round trend for sure, especially during the hot weather. Wheater they are pigtail braids or french braids, they help when your hair is being stubborn. Medium length, curly hair, thick hair, you name it, braids can work on everyone! I must warn it does takes a bit of practice to make them perfect, but honestly, that’s the fun part of it! Want to make sure they stay all day? Get that hair product out and spray it well!

8. Side Part and Mid Fade

No men, I didn’t forget about you! Most male hairstyles are the same, I’ll admit! BUT this mid fade seems to be very popular, giving it a classy look. The cut comes with a conservative fade on the sides, and textured hair brushed all to one side. It looks simple, clean, and impressive!

9. Simple Waves

My go to, every day! Grab that wand and have at it! Part your hair into four sections and grab small pieces of hair, wrapping it around the wand. Depending on your hair length, it might take some time, but it’s worth it. Once you’re done, spread your fingers through it and put that hairspray to lock them in!

10. Deep Side Part

A dramatic look, no doubt! These side parts can switch up your every look and are quite easy to make. Line the part up with the arch of your eyebrow and add loose waves to your hair. Tuck one side (your preference of side) of hair behind your ear and put a bobby pin to secure it. It’s a glam style!

There you have it! These are the top 10 trends for hair, and I am in awe! Remember though, it’s just hair! Have fun, try something new, make it exciting! What’s the worst that can happen? There are always wigs out there!