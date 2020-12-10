Scrubs, the 2001 show, followed the lives of employees at the sacred heart hospital teaching hospital. The series ran for 10 years and starred Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, and John C. McGinley. Most of the starring cast played as medical interns, nurses, and doctors. At times guest-stars along the likes of Eliza Coupe and Dave Franco made appearances. The show ended in 2010; here’s what the Scrubs cast has been up to since that finale ended.

Zach Braff

Braff played the show’s main protagonist John J.D. Dorian, a role he almost didn’t get because producers didn’t think he was “quirky” enough. Which I semi agree with. While he was in Scrubs, he wrote, directed, and starred in his own indie film called Garden State. He did the same for his 2014 film Wish I Was Here. The same year he made his Broadway debut in Woodie Allen’s Bullets Over Broadway: The Musical. Braff directed the heist comedy Going in Style that starred Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman. He has a podcast called “Fake Doctors Real Friend” with his buddy Donald Faison.

Sarah Chalke

Chalke was another scrub and the female love interest for Braff’s character, Elliot Reid. She’s had a successful career during and since the show. She starred in the sitcom How I Met Your mother as Stella, a love interest for protagonist Ted. She was also on Mad Love, Cougar Town, and How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life). The latter, however, was canceled prematurely. You may have also seen Chalke in Mother’s Day, a Garry Marshall rom-com. Chalke also does voice work, most popularly doing the voice of Summer from Rick and Morty on Adult Swim.

Donald Faison

The male love interest in Braff’s characters was Donald Faison’s, Dr. Christopher Turk. The characters were best friends, and well, everyone knows about that bromance. So, moving on. Faison has expanded his television repertoire and starred in films. On TvLand’s The Exes, he landed a starring role and voiced on Robot Chicken and Adult Swim. He hosted a Punk’d– style show in 2013 called Who Gets The Last Laugh?. Other film appearances included Kick-Ass 2 and Pitch Perfect. He, of course, was in his homie Braff’s Wish I Was Here in 2014. Most recently, Faison has been hosting Winsanity on the Game Show Network.

John C. McGinley

Dr. Perry Cox’s character was brought to life by John C. McGinley, who’d had a strong career even before Scrubs. In Scrubs, he was J.D.’s mentor. Post-Scrubs McGinley’s been in Burn Notice, Alex Cross, and 42, and a comedy series called Ground Floor produced by Bill Lawrence, the Scrubs creator. In 2017, he was in The Good Catholic and Rounding Third, followed by Chicago P.D. in 2019. For the past year, he has been voicing on tv series and movie series Dragons.

Judy Reyes

Carla Espinosa, aka Christopher Turk’s girlfriend, as well as a Sacred Heart Nurse. She was the only cast member to appear in season 9 of Scrubs. Following the show, Reyes appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Jane the Virgin, Claws, iZomvie, Happily Divorced, Devious Maids, and Fresh off the Boat.

Sam Lloyd

Lawyer Ted was Sam Lloyd’s character. He maintained the role for all of the seasons but the last season. He held guest appearances on The Middle, Cougar Town, Shameless, and Modern Family. He is also a musician. Lloyd’s band featured in multiple Scrubs episodes and were called ‘The Worthless Peons’. In reality, they are called the Blanks. They have released two albums called “Riding the Wave” and “Worth the Weight.”

Christa Miller

The Star of The Drew Carey Show was Dr. Cox’s wife, Jordan Miller, in Scrubs. She is married to show creator Bill Lawrence in real life and starred in his Cougar Town sitcom. In the last two years, she has been in the films Hot Air, Breaking In, and Tv series Whiskey Cavalier.

Ken Jenkins

Onto the supporting cast, Jenkins was the Sacred Heart Chief of Medicine, Bob Kelso. Off Scrubs, he’s appeared in Cougar Town, made by creator Bill Lawrence, and All The Way, an HBO drama. In the Netflix A Series of Unfortunate Events alongside Neil Patrick Harris, he was a tv series short called Harvey Beaks, and a tv movie called Girls Weekend.

Neil Flynn

Flynn was the Janitor at Sacred Heart. He was famously known for never the following script and improvising almost all of his lines on the show. Following Scrubs, he had long-term rolled on the ABC sitcom, The Middle. He was also in Mean Girls, the new Solar Opposites animated series, and a few filming and post-production projects.

