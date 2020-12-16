It looks like The Wheel of Fortune is spinning it right back around for us. Good news everybody, our favorite guessing game is getting a dynamic star-studded twist to it. Yes, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is coming to ABC in 2021. This deserves three claps because I can already see it hit! I mean, the show in itself is great, so I think adding celebrities is a perfect thing. Think of it as Dancing with the Stars, but there’s no dancing. Or maybe even Family Feud with no word puzzles?

So, who exactly is participating in the first round of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune? Well according to creators, Pat Sajak and Vanna White will be hosting the spinoff and helping celebrity contestants win $1 million for their chosen charity. As far as what celebrities will participate, there is Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison, and Drew Carey, who is The Price is Right host, will all get a chance to spend the wheel.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

And for all you Dancing with the Stars fans, Jeannie Mai will be back on screen for an appearance after having to exit the show due to a health scare. Other celebs include Nailed It!’s Nicole Byer, Rachael Leigh Cook, Yvette Nicole Brown, Desperate Housewives’ Teri Hatcher, Tony Hawk, Robert Herjavec, Leslie Jones, 90210’s Jennie Garth, Joel McHale, Maria Menounos, This is Us star Chrissy Metz, Kevin Nealon, Patton Oswalt, Paul Reubens, Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Sherri Shepherd, Joe Tessitore, Grey’s Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson, and Constance Zimmer.

Back in December 2019, Sajark revealed that his time on the game show would come to a close. He stated, “I’m not getting any younger. A couple of years. You know what I’m really sensitive about? I’d rather leave a couple years too early than a couple years too late… I don’t have a date in mind, but two, three [years], something like that.”

Best “Wheel of Fortune” Moments

My guess is that he just missed the show so much that he wanted to put a special twist to it. Or maybe creators thought that they had a big fan base and knew that this would boost up their ratings even more. Whatever it is, I’m really excited and I’ll certainly be tuning in. I hope you are too. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premiere Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on ABC.