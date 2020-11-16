Ever heard of the TV show Cheers? Ever heard of the U.S. Treasury? What about that time they did a collab? And by collab, I mean that time that the government used Cheers to promote the U.S. Treasury bonds services! Here’s how it went down.

Cheers Loves America, America Loves Cheers

In the place where everybody knows your name, the bar Cheers, Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane (who later landed the spinoff Frasier), Woody Harrelson as Woody Boyd, Nicholas Colasanto as Ernie “Coach” Pantusso, Shelley Long as Diane Chambers, George Wendt as Norm Peterson, and John Ratzenberger as Cliff Clavin, and can’t forget Ted Danson, bar owner Sam Malone or Rhea Perlman as Carla Tortelli, the Cheers head waitress. The cast of Cheers spend their evenings at the cozy Boston establishment and go through life.

“Uncle Sam Malone”

Directed by James Burrows, the show was madly successful in the 80s and early 90s. It won many awards including Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy series multiple times, people’s choice awards, and even a British comedy award for best us sitcom. So popular that the government wanted their star power to do some very special for them- influence American people to buy savings bonds. Here’s how: they recorded a special mini-episode of cheers running only for about 12 minutes and here’s the plot: Cliff gets back from a trip to Tahiti and gives everyone hella FOMO. Cliff continues to tell everybody that he was able to afford the trip to Tahiti with the savings bonds he bought and the cases discuss how to obtain them. Today that would be a “#AD” in the caption of an IG video, for any millennial readers here. The episode, filmed in 1983 was entitled “Uncle Sam Malone”. It’s a character pun, get it?

The mini-episode was written by Ralph Phillips. He was also placed in charge of writing an episode of Benson for the same reason. If you want to see how smooth a writer Mr. Ralph Phillips is or if you want to be convinced you should buy a savings bond to afford a trip to Tahiti, hit up Vimeo, or watch the video here. and remember, Uncle Sam wants you.