Christopher Walken’s career spans over sixty years. He’s played the perfectly sinister character in countless films with great appeal. His career breakthrough came in 1977 when he played in Woody Allen’s Annie Hall, where his name was infamously spelled wrong, “Christopher Wlaken” even though he had a major role. He played a troubled steelworker and veteran in The Deer Hunter, which earned him an Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actor. He, of course, is remembered for his famous roles in Pulp Fiction and A View to A Kill as well. And if you’re uninformed, there was also a star appearance for the Weapon of Choice video by Fatboy Slim. The music video won a Grammy for Best Music Video and multiple MTV awards. Other accolades including winning an Academy Award for Catch Me if You Can. Here’s a look back at ten of the best Christopher Walken movies.

Top 10 movies:

1. The Dead Zone

Adapted from a Steven King novel, The Dead Zone was the fifth of his works to be turned into a movie. Walken’s character wakes up after a brutal car crash that he left him comatose for years and ends up with psychic powers.

2. The Deer Hunter

The Deer Hunter starred Robert DeNiro, Meryl Streep, and John Savage. It centered on the life of Pennsylvanians in a small town affected by war. The film took five Oscars that year, including Best Supporting Actor for Walken, Best Picture, and Best Director.

3. Pulp Fiction

In this iconic film, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson give performances of a lifetime. Although he was in a supporting role in Pulp Fiction, his character set in motion Bruce Willis’ character arch when he delivers him a watch that has been passed down for generations.

4. Annie Hall

Walken’s 1977 debut was as Duane, Diane Keaton’s brother in the film. While he only had a couple of scenes, he left a memorable impression on the audience with his speech.

5. Catch Me If You Can

The 2002 film about a young man who claims to have special abilities and catches the attention of the FBI. Catch Me If You Can stars Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio and was directed by Steven Spielberg.

6. The Anderson Tapes

One of Walken’s first truly visible roles was in The Anderson Tapes. With Sean Connery as an ex-con trying to heist a high profile building, a young Christopher Walken is “the kid”.

7. True Romance

In a collaborative effort from writer Quentin Tarantino and director Tony Scott came the 1993 True Romance. Which, may have had some romance but it just as likely could have been called “True Violence”, but at least it was for a good cause

8. Seven Psychopaths

Insanity ensues when Walken’s character steals a dog from some big guns. After a Broadway success with Martin McDonagh’s “A Behanding in Spokane”, the two worked together on this film. It stars Woody Harrelson and Colin Farrell.

9. Batman Returns

From director Tim burton came Batman Returns in 1992. In this original Batman sequel, Walken is an evil businessman. He is opposite Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman.

10. Biloxi Blues

In a surprising role, instead of his usual intense characters, Walken played a tough drill sergeant on new recruits in this Nel Simon blockbuster, Biloxi Blues.