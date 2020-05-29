Never in a million years would I have imagined Chuck Norris reading me a popular children book. Let alone that book series being The Very Hungry Caterpillar. But, there’s a first for everything and this is definitely one of my favorites. Norris joined the Texas First Lady as the special guest on Texas Storytime with Cecilia Abbott.

Abbott announced on Wednesday that Norris was on Friday’s special line up to read the popular children’s books. Basically anyone who’s interested in watching can go on Greg Abbott’s Facebook page for a special storytime feature that shows videos with special guests. Storytimes are usually conducted on Tuesdays and Fridays. (Click here to see Mr. Norris!)

Listen to Chuck Norris… …or else… https://t.co/0pDClZTnMO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 29, 2020

I’ll tell you this, the world has been seeing a lot of changes in the past few months, and this definitely is one. The Texas storytimes have been occurring since April, they all feature the first lady and several other special guests including George Strait, Kendra Scott, Colt McCoy, Ben Crenshaw.

And although the marshal artist may seem a bit random as a guest, technically he’s not. He has previously spoken at events for Greg Abbott. Abbott took to Twitter to encourage locals to tune into the live stream, making sure to stay within the voice of the Walker, Texas Ranger vibe. He tweeted,” listen to Chuck Norris… or else…”

Stars of Texas Storytime Join living legend Chuck Norris as he reads "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle. Posted by Greg Abbott on Friday, May 29, 2020

So, whether you want to entertain your children with a fun story reading of the classic tale of a very very hungry caterpillar, or you just want to hear the badass superstar reading the children’s book for your own pleasure, you know where to go. Honestly, it’s pretty soothing, he’s a good storybook reader, we definitely need to add that to his long long resume. Chuck Norris, the storytime expert. I wonder who will be the next guest.