You get the attitude that the name Clint Eastwood invokes just from hearing it. Badass cowboy, cigars, Western movies, shooting guns, and just overall the poster guy for manly man things. From Rawhide, Dirty Harry, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, In the Line of Fire Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino, The Mule, and American Sniper, the star has solidified himself as the manliest of men. He’s won countless awards including Academy Awards, Directors Guild of America America, Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globe Awards, People’s Choice Awards for acting and directing. Almost as legendary as his career are his flings, hookups, and relationships. He’s is now a father of eight kids, already living up to his legacy. These are Clint Eastwood’s kids.

Laurie Eastwood

The oldest of the Eastwood kids is Laurie Eastwood. Like many men with loose morals, he didn’t find out about his daughter until decades had passed. She was born in 1953 to a woman who is unnamed, while Eastwood was still dating Maggie Johnson, who he would later marry. Meanwhile, Laurie was given up for adoption and later tracked him down.

Kimber Eastwood

Roxanne Tunis was a stuntwoman and dancer who the actor had an affair with while married to his aforementioned first wife, Maggie Johnson. Their child was Kimber Eastwood, born in 1964. She currently works as a film producer and makeup artist.

Kyle Eastwood

Kyle Eastwood, finally, is the first child born to Maggie Johnson and the actor. He is a musician, specializing in jazz bass music. In 2017 he starred in the film In Transit. He is the father of Clint’s granddaughter named Graylen Spencer Eastwood, born in 1994.

Alison Eastwood

The second child born on to Maggie and Clint was Alison in 1972. Alison became an actress and has been in The Mule, Black and White, and I’ll Be Seeing You and various other shorts. She is also a model.

Scott Eastwood

When Eastwood and Maggie Johnson split, he started living with Sondra Locke but had a “situationship” with Jacelyn Reeves, a stewardess based in Hawaii. He and Locke had two children, one of whom was Scott Eastwood. Scott became a model and actor. You may have seen him in Suicide Squad, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and the 2013 Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake.

Kathryn Eastwood:

The sister of Scott Eastwood, Kathryn Eastwood was born in February 1988 to Clint Eastwood and stewardess Jacelyn Reeves. She maintains a life outside of the media spotlight.

Francesca Eastwood

When Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher co-starred in Unforgiven, they starting dating. Their daughter Francesca was born in 1993. She and her mother starred in Mrs. Eastwood & Company, a reality show with Clint’s wife at the time, Dina Eastwood and Francesca’s half-sister.

Morgan Eastwood

Born to Clint Eastwood and his second wife, Dina Ruiz, is 22-year-old Morgan Eastman. She was on her father’s reality show, Mrs. Eastwood & Company. Now, however, her parents are divorced, as of 2014, and Morgan’s mother has full custody.