Can you believe we are on Dancing With the Stars season 29? It’s safe to say the show is still going strong as ever. Last season brought in so much heat to the dancefloor as former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and professional dancer Alan Bersten were announced as winners. Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Whitney Carson finished second and singers Ally Brooke and Sahsa Farber and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko came in third and fourth place.

This upcoming new season cast has officially been announced and let me tell you, this list is wild. Good Morning America revealed the celebrities involved with the ABC competition show, but their respective professional Ballroom dancer partners are set to be revealed in the coming weeks during the show’s two-hour premiere. Previous pro dancers included Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Peta Murgatroyd, Valentine Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, and Alan Bersten.

The full list of famous contestants, including Tiger King star Carole Baskin, are competing for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Most notable celebrities competing include rapper Nelly, Desperate Housewives hunk of a man Jesse Metcalfe and Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis. Other cast members include Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boys AJ McLean.

Other’s set to complete include Netflix TV show Cheer coach Monica Aldama, Disney Channel alarm Skai Jackson, Anne Heche, One Day at a Time Star Justina Machado, NBA Great Charles Oakley, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, an professional ice skater Johnny Weir.

As I said, this celebrity cast is definitely worth a watch. Each of these fifteen famous celebs are hoping to win big with the help of their professional dancer who will help them along their DWTS journey. Supermodel Tyra Banks will be taking over, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The America’s Next Top Model creator is a first-ever black female host, and solo host, in franchise history. There are also new rules requiring all professionals, even those who were married to another professional, to be quarantined apart from one another. This is as a precaution to prevent the elimination of two pros and their celebrity partners should one test positive for COVID-19. I don’t, but I am tuning in on Monday, September 14th because this is going to be a good season. I’m rooting for Jesse Metcalfe.

Full list of celebrities below.

A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boy)

Kaitlyn Bristowe (reality star from The Bachelor/Bachelorette)

Monica Aldama (Netflix Cheer coach)

Carole Baskin (featured in Netflix’s Tiger King)

Vernon Davis (former NFL player)

Anne Heche (actress and director)

Skai Jackson (Disney channel star)

Justina Machado (One Day at a Time actress)

Jeannie Mai (host of The Real)

Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives actor)

Nelly (rapper and singer)

Charles Oakley (former NBA player)

Nev Schulman (Catfish host and producer)

Chrishell Stause (Netflix Selling Sunset star)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)