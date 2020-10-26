If you haven’t seen the new show centered on Steve Irwin’s family called “Crikey It’s the Irwins!” Here’s what you gotta know. The show airs, as one might expect, on Animal Planet. While the show is about famous Australians, the show itself is shot American-style…i.e. Reality TV style. That means viewers get an inside look at the day to day of the Crocodile Hunter’s family: Terri, his wife, and two kids, Robert and Bindi, and her husband Chandler. It follows the family’s work at their property, the Australia Zoo.

The show was started in 2018 and has completed two seasons including a special COVID-19 pandemic special episode of Crikey It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown giving the world a glimpse at how Australia Zoo has been affected by the pandemic.

What’s the Irwin Family Up To?

Steve Irwin’s family works hard every day reducing and taking care of animals at the Australia Zoo. Recently newlywed couple Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell tied the knot at the top of the coronavirus outbreak, forgoing a fancier wedding ceremony for an intimate one at the Zoo. She and her husband are expecting a child. The news was announced on their Instagram and the due date is next year.

Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin is a photographer along with his work at the Australia Zoo. As of 2017, Robert became an ambassador of Scouts Australia in hopes of encouraging young people about wilderness conservation. He also has his own TV channel on the Australia Zoo TV, where he hosts tv shows. The matriarch of the family, Terri Irwin is taking care of the Wildlife Warriors, originally named the Steve Irwin Conservation Foundation, protecting endangered species.

Remembering Steve Irwin

In Terri Irwin’s words, her husband was a “born communicator”. He captured so many people’s attention and taught them about wildlife. In his passing, a road leading up to the Australia Zoo has been named after him, Steve Irwin Way, . An asteroid found in 2001 found was named after him the “57567 Crikey”. A Steve Irwin Day has been declared, as well, it is November 15. And lastly, the Australian government named a national park in Queensland the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. His family also works hard at the Australia Zoo, to keep his memory alive in spirit and effort.

