The Disney Channel confirmed its first bisexual lead character last year, who appears in the animated series The Owl House.

‘The Owl House’

The Owl House follows the story of Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles), a 14-year-old Dominican-American girl struggling to become a witch despite possessing no magical abilities. And in the midst of battling the evil forces of the Demon Realm, it looks like she will also be exploring young love… specifically with her friend Amity Blight (Mae Whitman). According to CNN, series creator, Dana Terrace wrote about introducing the unique female character in a since-deleted tweet:

“I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard. I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel… I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As OH continues I can’t wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter.”

As stated in her tweet, Terrace is also bisexual. Her romantic partner, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch has previously tweeted about the lack of LGBTQ+ representation on Disney, writing in 2020:

“Apparently ‘happiest place on earth’ meant ‘straightest. But as of today, thanks to @DanaTerrace & team there are explicitly queer ANIMATED MAIN CHARACTERS on DISNEY TV. Im so proud & happy to say that #OwlHouse.” Advertisement

You can watch the relationship between Luz and Amity unfold in more recent episodes of The Owl House.

The Spectrum of Sexuality on Disney

Though the ongoing Disney Channel show is certainly a stepping stone, it does not mark the first time an LGBTQ character had featured on the network. The Pixar short film Out on Disney Plus features a gay main character. Additionally, the male character Cyrus Goodman on Andi Mack is gay.