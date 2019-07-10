Not too long ago a Facebook post divulged that the Electric Slide (Electric Boogie) is about a vibrator. The internet, needless to say, lost its ish. As it does. However, since then there have been “sources” claiming it isn’t. I’ll leave it up to you to decide if you believe if this is true or not. But, regardless, you’ll always end up in a line dance at your next family function. Let’s face it, the song is iconic and isn’t going anywhere no matter what the inspiration behind it was.

The songwriter, 72-year-old Neville Livingston is now most popularly known as Bunny Wailer, a founding member of The Wailers. It was performed by his life-long friend, Marcia Griffiths. He claims that the song was not about anything at the time it was released. But, he recently gave quite a statement to EDM magazine concerning the rumor.

He stated, “At no time have I ever lent credence to a rumor that the song was inspired by anything other than Eddie Grant’s Electric Avenue,” he said. “To state otherwise is a falsehood and offends my legacy, the legacy of the singer Marcia Griffiths, and tarnishes the reputation of a song beloved by millions of fans the world over.”

Tarnish might be a bit of a strong word. Some of the lyrics, however, are a bit questionable given the contextual suspicion. After hearing it was about a vibrator, I did what anyone would do, I Google the lyrics. With the rumor in-ear, some of the lyrics definitely seemed a bit more…let’s say electric. Take a look at the Electric Slide lyrics (and watch the video while you’re at it):

It’s electric!

You can’t see it (it’s electric!)

You gotta feel it (it’s electric!)

Ooh, it’s shakin’ (it’s electric!)

She’s a pumpin’ like a matic

She’s a movin’ like electric

She sure got the boogieYou gotta know it

(It’s electric

Boogie woogie, woogie!)

Now you can’t hold it

(It’s electric

Boogie woogie, woogie!)

(It’s electric

Boogie woogie, woogie)

You can’t resist it

(It’s electric

Boogie woogie, woogie)

You can’t do without it

(It’s electric

Boogie woogie, woogie)

Jiggle-a-mesa-cara she’s a pumpin’ like a matic

She’s movin’ like electric

She sure got the boogie

So is it about a sex toy? Well, I’ll leave that up for you to decide. But, I say yes.