Amidst all the social distancing because of the coronavirus, we can only hope that the latest news on digital platforms will produce something less devastating. And while we do our part in waiting in our own homes while the front line of health professionals safely rid the world of this coronavirus crisis, it only makes sense that we tune in to our digital platforms more.

Thankfully, the music industry is stepping up with many artists’ live streaming concerts during this pandemic. Tune in this Sunday, March 29, to watch Elton John host the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America” on FOX. This one-hour, commercial-free benefit concert will start at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, featuring artists such as Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tim McGraw.

This iHeartRadio event is being held to support our front line of health professionals and local heroes in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It’s meant to bring our nation together in honoring those who are working tirelessly against the coronavirus pandemic and to give hope in looking towards the future. It’s also a benefit concert in raising money for two charitable organizations that are helping those affected by the coronavirus. The audience will be encouraged to donate to First Responders Children’s Foundation and Feeding America.

Obviously, this concert is not to be held in one place. All the artists will be performing with their own audio equipment in their own homes, filming from their own cell phones to stay out of harm’s way. It will also be available to watch on all of FOX’s adjacent and digital platforms. You can visit the iHeartRadio website for more information.

There truly is so much crap out there with everyone freaking out about this pandemic. Yes, it is something to freak out over and people most definitely need to be doing their part. However, it’s incredibly refreshing to see many positive aspects of this trying time: the world is forced to come together as a team in order to overcome with people of influential power using their talents to boost morale and set examples. I don’t want to hear any negativity surrounding this event. This is awesome.