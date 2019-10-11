In a world where you see small children’s toys being recalled left and right, I’m happy to see Fisher-Price Little People Friends make the cut. Little People Friends are a staple childhood toy set. We played with them waiting for our dentist appointments, at recess, and even at home. They make great collectibles, and so does the Fisher-Price Little People Advent Calendar.

The Fisher-Price Little People Advent calendar is perfect for little ones. This Christmas-themed calendar will begin on December 1st and end on December 24th. Grab it in time to kick off the holiday season! It comes with holiday-themed accessories for kids to find.

Each day, your kiddos get to open a new door to find a new little people figure, snowman, snowballs, and even Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. It’s perfect holiday fun activity to do and is a great way to learn counting skills. Holidays started my need for countdowns! There’s nothing sweeter than counting down to special days to spend with the ones you love most.

Once December 1st is here, kids will be eager to open new toys and games. Not only does this playset foster the idea of countdowns, but it gives your kids a chance to have a new toy every day. It truly is a fun surprise for them. The Fisher-Price Little People Advent calendar is available on Amazon Prime, so have it shipped to your door just in time for Christmas.

It’ll make a fun Christmas tradition for the entire family. The LEGO City Advent calendar building kit is also available on Amazon. LEGO sets are a staple childhood toy that gave us the biggest imaginations. With 234 pieces, you can build the ultimate Christmas-themed city.

For the Disney fan in your life, surprise them with a Paw Patrol or LEGO Star Wars Advent calendar for a whole new countdown. Change up your theme each year with a whole new set of holiday toys. If you’re looking for something in line with religion and not just the holiday, be sure to check out the Fisher-Price Nativity Advent calendar from Walmart.

This holiday play is perfect for the entire family.