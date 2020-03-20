Well, well, well, it looks like celebrities are just like us regular folks. It’s no secret that the entire world has been participating in social distancing and self-quarantine due to the terrifying Coronavirus pandemic. Believe it or not, this also applies to celebrities, because well, they are also at risk of getting infected. Money doesn’t mean immunity, people.

So, they have slowly been updating their fans the best way they can through social media. And it’s hilarious. Basically, these celebs are isolated as well, meaning no, they can’t go out and are just as bored as we are. So much so that several of them have gone on their personal social media accounts and done the craziest things ever. First off, we have an awkward and hilarious post by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, singing a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” to highlight and point that we are not alone.

She was able to get celebs friends like Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Amy Adams, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Maya Rudolph, Norah Jones, Jimmy Fallon, the list goes on and on and on to singalong. Although the three-minute video was done with good intention, the internet had a bit to say. The majority of comments focus on how the video was created by quite a few rich people with too much time on their hands. Which yeah sure, I get. But hey, they are trying, okay? They are just as bored and scared as we are. Let them have this moment if they really need it.

Advertisement

But, the celebrity list doesn’t end there. Oh, no, it’s the beginning. Then we have my personal favorite, Ellen DeGeneres, bored out of her mind, so she decided to pull up her phone and call all the A-listers she knows. She first calls Adam Levine from Maroon 5 and exchanges an awkward conversation as she wishes him a happy birthday. Then she posted another video calling Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, where she tells them she is bored, and believe it or not, they are too. She also decided to call Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, because well, why not. Entertain us even more, Ellen.

In comes January Jones trying to explain to us how to stay nice and clean by dumping a whole box of baking soda into her bathtub as she was preparing for a relaxing soak. Basically, she named her health routine a “human stew” you know, because what else would you name it. Now whether this actually works, well I have no idea. But if you’re like the rest of us out there, I’m sure regular soap works just fine! Still scrub that coronavirus out of your body, girl!

Advertisement

Sam Neill is also following her footsteps by saying that although he has been stuck inside for days, he has been a productive human. He decided to clean all of his sneakers during this Covid-19 isolation and taken advantage to disinfect his surroundings. He’s clearly out of his mind and doesn’t know what else to do. Which is fair, I honestly did that myself. You have to keep yourself entertained somehow, right?

SELF ISOLATION . What to do ? This made me feel real good . Ah … the little things #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/hTSmH3upF8 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 19, 2020

Last but not least, cue in Anthony Hopkins just chillin’ with his cat living the life, trying to stay healthy one day at a time. He posted a video of him, saying his cat demands him to entertain him by playing the piano in exchange for love and affection. It’s truly the most adorable thing I have seen Anthony Hopkins do, and I am ALL for it! These celebrities have nothing on self-isolation. Also, has anybody spoken to Tom Hanks? Can we make sure he’s doing okay? Hollywood can’t afford to another loving actor!

Advertisement

Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange… cats 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5HgrdS2P9t — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) March 18, 2020

Take a look at what other celebrities have been up to below. You won’t regret it!