Well, well, well, it looks like celebrities are just like us regular folks. It’s no secret that the entire world has been participating in social distancing and self-quarantine due to the terrifying Coronavirus pandemic. Believe it or not, this also applies to celebrities, because well, they are also at risk of getting infected. Money doesn’t mean immunity, people.
So, they have slowly been updating their fans the best way they can through social media. And it’s hilarious. Basically, these celebs are isolated as well, meaning no, they can’t go out and are just as bored as we are. So much so that several of them have gone on their personal social media accounts and done the craziest things ever. First off, we have an awkward and hilarious post by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, singing a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” to highlight and point that we are not alone.
View this post on Instagram
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ……. #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
She was able to get celebs friends like Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Amy Adams, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Maya Rudolph, Norah Jones, Jimmy Fallon, the list goes on and on and on to singalong. Although the three-minute video was done with good intention, the internet had a bit to say. The majority of comments focus on how the video was created by quite a few rich people with too much time on their hands. Which yeah sure, I get. But hey, they are trying, okay? They are just as bored and scared as we are. Let them have this moment if they really need it.
But, the celebrity list doesn’t end there. Oh, no, it’s the beginning. Then we have my personal favorite, Ellen DeGeneres, bored out of her mind, so she decided to pull up her phone and call all the A-listers she knows. She first calls Adam Levine from Maroon 5 and exchanges an awkward conversation as she wishes him a happy birthday. Then she posted another video calling Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, where she tells them she is bored, and believe it or not, they are too. She also decided to call Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, because well, why not. Entertain us even more, Ellen.
In comes January Jones trying to explain to us how to stay nice and clean by dumping a whole box of baking soda into her bathtub as she was preparing for a relaxing soak. Basically, she named her health routine a “human stew” you know, because what else would you name it. Now whether this actually works, well I have no idea. But if you’re like the rest of us out there, I’m sure regular soap works just fine! Still scrub that coronavirus out of your body, girl!
Sam Neill is also following her footsteps by saying that although he has been stuck inside for days, he has been a productive human. He decided to clean all of his sneakers during this Covid-19 isolation and taken advantage to disinfect his surroundings. He’s clearly out of his mind and doesn’t know what else to do. Which is fair, I honestly did that myself. You have to keep yourself entertained somehow, right?
Last but not least, cue in Anthony Hopkins just chillin’ with his cat living the life, trying to stay healthy one day at a time. He posted a video of him, saying his cat demands him to entertain him by playing the piano in exchange for love and affection. It’s truly the most adorable thing I have seen Anthony Hopkins do, and I am ALL for it! These celebrities have nothing on self-isolation. Also, has anybody spoken to Tom Hanks? Can we make sure he’s doing okay? Hollywood can’t afford to another loving actor!
Take a look at what other celebrities have been up to below. You won’t regret it!
View this post on InstagramAdvertisement
Social distancing is important, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits. @Miguel, @CharliePuth – you want next? Learn more about how you can take action to help slow the spread of coronavirus with our partners at @WHO and @GlblCtzn globalcitizen.org/coronavirus #TogetherAtHome
View this post on Instagram
What: #QuaranTunes Virtual Dance Party! When: Tomorrow 3/17 at 3 PM PST/ 6 PM EST How: Download the Stationhead app (available in my instagram story) and head to the BENSPLATT channel tomorrow at dance party time- we can all boogie to the same playlist from our respective quarantines and shake the nerves out together! If you have a secondary device, you can also find us on our Instagram lives during the party at @kathryngallagher, @noahegalvin, and @bensplatt. DONATE: anytime between now and the party, please give anything you can to the NYC Food Bank who are making incredible contributions to keeping the less fortunate fed and sheltered during this scary COVID-19 time! Link also in story! Some artists we are featuring- join us!! @beyonce @arianagrande @maggierogers @jonasbrothers @chakaikhan #Aretha #Whitney @britneyspears @xtina @whereismuna @taylorswift @thekillers @carlyraejepsen @robynkonichiwa @lizzobeeating @haimtheband @billieeilish @gloriaestefan