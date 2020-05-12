God Bless ABC for making our night a whole lot better! The network is paying tribute to our favorite Hollywood legend, Garry Marshall, in an upcoming TV Special! The Happy Days of Garry Marshall will air today, Tuesday, May 12 at 8 PM.

The special is said to bring together several stars of some of Marshall’s most iconic TV shows and movies, sharing their favorite memories of the Hollywood actor. These icons include Pretty Woman’s Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, and Hector Elizondo; Ron Howard, John Stamos, Marion Ross, Henry Winkler, Anson Williams from Happy Days; David Lander, Cindy Williams, and Michael McKean from Beaches, Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, and Chris Pine from The Princess Diaries.

Amid the whole coronavirus pandemic, several broadcast networks have been scheduling feel-good specials as their series season 4 was cut short, and are looking to add “comfort food programs” during these difficult times. According to the executive producer of The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, John Scheinfeld, the special will feature the icon’s most famous stars, and the celebration captures the “hilarious, positive, upbeat, and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It’s exactly the show we need right now.”

Which seems fitting enough, since Marshall once famously said, “I never want to change the world. I want to entertain the world.” And we all know that for more than six decades, his work in films and television made us belly laugh so hard to the point where we spilled out our milk, and he managed to touch our heart by always leaving us feeling good about the world.

Additional appearances in the special include ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and actors Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Abigail Breslin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cary Elwes, Rob Lowe, Ashton Kutcher, and John Stamos. Marshall’s family, wife Barbara, and their children Scott, Kathleen, and Lori will also share never before heard stories about the late actor, including a look back at the beginning of his career and Hollywood. The special is produced by Crewneck Production for ABC and is written and directed by Scheinfel himself.

The Beloved actor died on July 19, 2016, at the age of 81 in Burbank, California due to complications of pneumonia after suffering a stroke.