You know how sometimes you go to a store because you’re bored, so you end up looking around for 30 minutes, end up picking up a random item, and buying it. Just because, well, you are too lazy to put it back?

Yup, it happened again. I never knew I needed Golden Girls action figures, until I saw them roaming around online. The action figures were recently unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, surprising fans from all over the world. Can you believe it? These four sweet old ladies are now action figures. Talk about dreams come true! Is there anything Betty White can’t do?

In case you don’t know who the Golden Girls are, allow me to explain. The Golden Girls was a popular ’80s television show about Blanche Devereaux, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, and Sophia Petrillo — four retirees in Miami, Florida. It followed their day to day lives and mishaps. The show was full of ridiculous conversations and had amazing scenarios that pretty much only ’80s babies understood. Nevertheless, it’s safe to say the show inspired people to cherish friendship and family. The show ran from 1985 to 1992 and won several awards including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series twice. The show also won three Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Now that the action figures are here, it’s like a whole door of action figure collectables has opened up, and now I NEED to get those action figures. Each figure stands no more than 8 inches and comes in a window display box. The entire National Entertainment Collectibles Association (Neca) collection, which features the action figure 4-pack, cost $115, but you can buy each doll separately for $27.99. Unfortunately, they are not out for release until 2019, but you can pre-order them ahead of time. Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia are ready for you to take them out on a spin, dressed in fabric clothing, perfect for an afternoon full of gossip and wonder. Who said action figure forms were only supposed to be Marvel characters, huh?

Let’s take it back to memory lane, shall we?