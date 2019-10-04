If you are anything like me, you plan your Halloween costume in September. It truly is the best time of the year. I love anything and everything to do with Halloween. Maybe because you get to be another person for one night, or maybe just because I like candy. Who knows, really. But of course, there are always those who never know what to be on October 31st, which is why I am here to save the day.

We all love Target, it’s the place where you buy things you don’t need but you still spend the money on because well, it’s Target. Especially in that dollar section where you spend more than $20 picking up stuff that you probably will never use in your life. But they are cute.

Well, Target knows exactly how to get its customers, and this year is no exception. Introducing The Golden Girls Halloween costumes. Yes, they are sassy, cute, and exactly what you would expect for them to be. Golden Girls Fans this is your time to shine. Shout out to Elizabeth Gulino from House Beautiful, who was the one who found them roaming around online, and decided to introduce them to the world. She’s a true hero.

In case you have been living under the rock and have no idea who the Golden Girls are, I’ll give you a short recap. The Golden Girls is a popular American sitcom that aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992. It had a total of 180 episodes and spanned seven seasons. It starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and the wonderful Betty White. So yes, you can imagine how many Golden Girls fans are out there. Which is why Target decided to take advantage of that.

The costumes are all available at Target for less than $70, and all you have to do is pick which character best suits you. The hardest part though is very figuring out if you a Dorothy Zbornak, a Blanche Devereaux, a Sophia Petrillo, or a Rose Nylund. Rose’s costume comes with a rose style floral print dress, a fake pearl necklace, with matching clip earrings. I’m sure Betty White would be so proud of this costume.

Dorothy’s costume includes a black and white patterned blazer with a white shirt and black pants with an elastic waist. It also comes with a very stylish scarf for those chilly nights as well as an oval costume jewelry clip on earrings. The wig does come separately but luckily, Target sells them too.

Blanche’s outfit, which is my favorite, is a red sleeveless v-neck jumpsuit. Talk about being a DIVA. It also comes with a floral pattern blazer with very fashionable shoulder pads, gold costume jewelry clip-on earrings and a necklace. This to me doesn’t really yell costume, because I would wear it out for drinks with my friends. It’s really stylish, take off the blazer and boom! Night outfit.

Last, we have Sophia’s costume, which also involves a floral-print dress that features a broach and a pair of glasses with a chain attached to them. It definitely yells Sophia. Can you imagine yourself in a Halloween party dressed as her while carrying a gin and tonic all while hiding those snacks in that fashionable purse? Pure hilarious and genius if you ask me. Each costume comes in four different sizes, small, medium, large, and extra-large.

So, there you have it. Target is saving the day once more because let’s admit it, we always do stuff at the last minute. If you feel like you are missing an item for the costume, you can always use Amazon to find those extra pieces such as a wig or a handbag or even glasses that you would like to wear with the outfit. But let’s face it, these costumes are pretty spot on.

Time to gather up your friends and win that group costume contest. Happy Halloween!