The 1978 Grease movie (lighting go Grease lighting!) is perhaps one of the most successful movies ever made. Produced by Robert Stigwood and Allan Carr, it was based on the original Grease Broadway musical. With the definition of a cult following (and a mainstream one), the blockbuster made over $366 million at the box office and an Oscar nomination for the Academy Awards soundtrack. The award-winning cast starring in the paramount picture included Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, John Travolta, Eve Arden, Frankie Avalon, and Sid Caesar bring the story of horny and happy high school students to life. That reads greaser Danny Zuko, Sandy, Betty Rizzo (leader of the T-birds), Coach Calhoun, and the Rydell high school principal McGee. Ah, yes, we all known and loved Grease well. So, seriously, what happened with Grease 2?

For starters, Grease 2 took an entirely different path. It was released just two years later, and rather than pick up with the greasers we left, we follow school logic and a whole new generation of Greasers and T-Birds. The sequel starred a young Michelle Pfeiffer as Stephanie Zinone, the Pink Ladies lead who wants to dump lead T-Bird, Johnny (Adrian Zmed), and falls for Michael Carrington, an English exchange student played by Maxwell Caulfield. Filling out the cast is Judy Garland’s daughter, Lorna Luft as Paulette Rebchuck, Pamela Adlon and Didi Conn as Frenchy, although she disappears halfway through the film. We’re ignoring that, okay?

If you’ve seen Grease 2, you know that only a few of the original cast members make cameos or reprise their roles from the original Grease, while the Rydell high school, including the big-haired miss Mason (Connie Stevens), preps for the talent show. This definitely disappointed many people and is probably the reason for the rotten tomatoes film rating of 37% on the ‘Tomatometer’ instead of the 87% that Grease received. Oh, and the terrible musical “Score Tonight” is probably part of that rating as well. However, this is often the case with remakes and sequels. Of the people to make cameos, lovebirds Danny and Sandy were nowhere to be found in Grease 2.

The film had the same producers Robert Stigwood and Allan Carr, and was directed by the choreographer from the first film, Patricia Birch. Allegedly, they discussed the concept for Danny and Sandy returning for the film; they would be running a gas station. There was one meeting about the scene, but their conception was in the cameo never went any further. It just simply didn’t happen. Guess they didn’t know the movie would comparatively tank without it. Oh, well.