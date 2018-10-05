We all know it is not Fall without pumpkin everything. Pumpkin coffee, pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin seeds, pumpkin, pumpkin, pumpkin. It’s an unwritten rule that most of us follow because let’s face it, pumpkin is pretty tasty. Fight me on that, I dare you.

But, of course, there is one pumpkin we eagerly wait for all year round, and that’s It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. I don’t know about you, but Charlie Brown has been a tradition in my family since I was born. My brother and I made it our “Halloween thing” every year…besides trick-or-treating and carving jack-o-lanterns, of course. So, good news for you Charlie fans, because this year, the classic film will air on Thursday, October 18 at 8 pm E.T. on ABC.

It doesn’t stop there though. Luckily for Charlie Brown fans, ABC has added another air date of the beloved Halloween special movie, airing Friday, October 26th at 8 pm ET. The showtime will be followed by another Peanuts episode, You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown, starting at 8:30 p.m. Of course, if you don’t have access to ABC and want your “Great Pumpkin” fix, you can always buy it on Amazon Video or purchase the DVD from Amazon.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the movie, where more than 90 farms across America celebrated by building corn mazes that featured ‘Peanuts’ character from the movie. The mazes were designed by The MAiZE Inc., a company specialized in corn design and cutting.

Never seen the movie before? Well, the 1996 beloved film is family fun for all ages. On Halloween night, Linus (The cute ‘peanut’ who is always carrying around his security blanket) is waiting for the arrival of the “Great Pumpkin,” which is due to show up in the town’s pumpkin patch, while Charlie Brown gets invited to a Halloween party hosted by Violet. The Great Pumpkin is a fabled holiday character, much like the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus, so not everyone believes it’s real, but Linus and Lucy still attempt to prove the pumpkin in fact exists.

It’s also where the iconic image of Snoopy as a fighter pilot makes its first appearance! Fun Fact: The image of Snoopy, “Flying Ace” became a good luck charm for NASA astronauts during the Apollo space mission, that Apollo 10 mission nicknamed the lunar module “Snoopy” and their command module “Charlie Brown.” Also, did you know the voice of Snoopy is performed the film’s director, Bill Melendez? Yup, he continued to voice the pupper for 40 years!

Whether you’re just watching the magical film for the first time, or you’ve loved it for decades (like me), grab yourself some snacks, and go enjoy a nice spooky day in! Up Next, A Charlie Brown Christmas!