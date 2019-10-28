Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Mathers, like many, has taken to the spotlight like her father. However, for the daughter of a rapper she isn’t pursuing music, although this video surfaced showing she does, in fact, have bars. Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, like many other famous peoples kids, is now influencing your kids (or you, no judgment) on the social media platform Instagram as an “Instagram influencer”.

Hailie The Influencer

If you don’t know what an influencer is…it’s very simple. You pick a niche, and post content about it and make lots of money. Given you have some sort of title for millions of people to want to follow you. Being the daughter of one of the generations most talked about rappers, Hailie has over 1.7 million followers. And now her own house in Michigan. Like many girls including Eminem’s daughter Hailie, her feed includes Starbucks drinks, selfies, OOTD’s (outfit of the day) at golden hour, the usual.

The first we heard of Slim Shady’s daughter was, as you’d expect was in one of his songs, called Hailie’s song. She is the daughter of rapper Eminem (Marshal Mathers III) and his ex-wife, Kimberly Anne Scott. Then there was that awkward tweet from MGK when Scott was only 16 about her being “Hot AF”. The celeb’s daughter was caught in the middle of another feud, however.

Divorce Feud

Hailie Scott was front row to her parent’s tumultuous relationship growing up which has resulted in two divorces. They did agree to co-parent, which seemed to go somewhat smoothly. For example, there was the time that Hailie was crowned her high school’s prom queen. She attended the event at her high school with her mother and her dad Eminem sat in an empty classroom to give her her own moment and watched the coronation on a screen, proudly.

Post high school she attended college at Michigan State University studying Psychology. She was unsure what she wanted to do with her career, saying it was “up in the air”. But since then she has found her niche on the ‘gram and the rest is history!