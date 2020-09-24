Fall might have just begun but it’s never too early to start getting into that wonderful cheery Christmas spirit. We’re just a few weeks left to go before Hallmark starts their holiday programming on October 23rd. They have finally announced the full lineup! This includes the complete schedule, plot summary for the upcoming original films, and the cast list. Even amid a coronavirus pandemic, Hallmark will match last year’s output of original holiday films, which will be a total of 40. This will take part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas. There have been three promos for the new films so far, including Hallmark Channel’s Jingle Bell Bride, Chateau Christmas, and 9.

Among the 14th movie, premieres are the Christmas House, which features the main storyline about a married couple played by Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder who are looking to adopt a child. There’s also Hannukkah film, Love, Lights, Hannukkah!, about a restaurant, Mia Kirshner, who discovered that she’s actually Jewish via a DNA test. This year there are incredibly diverse leaders in the films, and just like Lifetime, which is said to debut holiday movies centered on Asian families and a gay couple, Hallmark has taken a step forward in its commitment and inclusivity within the casting and storytelling.

#Hallmarkies, the countdown has begun! #CountdownToChristmas kicks off October 23, so get ready for holiday spirit on Hallmark Channel 24/7! Grab a cup of hot cocoa and snuggle in for all new festive premieres Saturdays at 8pm/7c. Your home for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/KNACJlii06 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 22, 2020

As expected, some of my favorite Hallmark actors and actresses will return, including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Ryan Paevey, Rachel Leigh Cook, Tamerira Mowry-Housley, Holly Robinson, Danica McKellar, Sarah Drew, and Catherine Belle. But, to make things even better, Hallmark announced that it is expanding from its stable of actors and welcoming newcomers including Broadway star Jeremey Jordan, Aaron Tveit, Janel Parrish, Nazneen Contractor, Rochelle Aytes, Marisol Nicholas, and Alvina August.

Hallmark also decided to go all out this year with their holiday experience and have created new products to make your evening in front of your television much more enjoyable. These include a holiday Monopoly game, chocolate calendar, books, flowers, new holiday apparel, glassware, and home decor.

Ooooh, we’ll be getting November off to one royal start! #OneRoyalHoliday premieres on @hallmarkchannel Nov 1! https://t.co/NpPaAKl8A8 — Laura Osnes (@LauraOsnes) September 24, 2020

Below are the announced movies and cast for Hallmark Channel’s countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries ‘Miracles of Christmas.”

HALLMARK CHANNEL’S “COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS”

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Jingle Bell Bride

Starring: Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 24

Wedding planner Jessica Perez (Gonzalo) travels to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client and is charmed by the small town during Christmas, as well as the handsome local (Rowe Jr.) helping her.

Chateau Christmas

Starring: Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 25

Margot (Patterson), a world-renowned pianist, returns to Chateau Newhaus to spend the holidays with her family and is reunited with an ex (Macfarlane) who helps her rediscover her passion for music.

Christmas With the Darlings

Starring: Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 31

Just before the holidays Jessica Lew (Law) is ending her tenure as the assistant to her wealthy boss to use her recently earned law degree within his company, but offers to help his charming, younger brother (Marks) as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew over Christmas.

One Royal Holiday

Starring: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 1

When Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

Starring: Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 7

Single mom Maggie (Williams) is facing Christmas alone until Lucas (Matter) crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding

comfort in their growing bond.

On the 12th Date of Christmas

Starring: Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 8

Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Christmas in Vienna

Starring: Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 14

Jess (Drew), a concert violinist whose heart just isn’t in it anymore, goes to Vienna for a performance. While there, she finds the inspiration she has been missing and a new love.

A Timeless Christmas

Starring: Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 15

Charles Whitley (Paevey) travels from 1903 to 2020 where he meets Megan Turner (Cahill), a tour guide at his historic mansion, and experiences a 21st Century Christmas.

A Nashville Christmas Carol

Starring: Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 21

Vivienne Wake (Schram), a workaholic television producer in charge of a country music Christmas special showcasing newcomer Alexis (Raelynn), never lets personal feelings get in the way of business. On the verge of accepting a job in LA, and with the return of Gavin Chase (Brown), her childhood sweetheart and manager to the special’s headliner, Belinda (Evans), she receives a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor, Marilyn (Judd). Her mentor warns her current path leads to a dark future and has recruited both the Spirit of Christmas Past (Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Present (Williams-Paisley) to help her get back on track. The Spirits’ time-jumping adventures force Vivienne to take hold of her life.

The Christmas House

There are no words right now, only gratitude to everyone at @hallmarkchannel for this opportunity, and to @robertbuckley for creating this character/story and being a true ally to the #LGBTQ community. https://t.co/T3yFJ6SCrE — Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) September 23, 2020

Starring: Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Harder

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 22

Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis (Lawrence) and patriarch Bill (Williams), have summoned their two grown sons — TV star, Mike Mitchell (Buckley) and Brandon Mitchell (Bennett) — home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing the family together to recreate the Christmas house, will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake (Harder) make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi (Ayora), his high school sweetheart.

New Movie to Be Announced

Starring: TBA

Premieres: Monday, Nov. 23

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn

Starring: Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Erin (Aytes) is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin (Taylor) in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.

A Bright and Merry Christmas

Starring: Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Two competing TV hosts (Sweeney and Blucas) are sent to a festive small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they discover that there’s more to

each other than they thought.

Five Star Christmas

Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

Premieres: Thursday, Nov. 26

After moving back to her hometown, Lisa (Lenz) plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic (Webster), but ends up falling for him, not knowing he is the real critic.

Christmas by Starlight

Starring: Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 27

Annie (Sustad), a lawyer, must help her loved ones this holiday season. Her family’s restaurant, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition. The heir to the development firm responsible, William (Campbell), makes her an unlikely proposition: he’ll spare the café if Annie spends the week “appearing” as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.

Christmas Waltz

Mark your calendars! Sat 28th Nov @hallmarkchannel 8/7c #ChristmasWaltz @IamLaceyChabert !! & check out #CountdownToChristmas listings 🎄 : Hallmark Unveils 2020 'Countdown to Christmas' Slate, Including Gay Adoption Movie, Hanukkah Celebration https://t.co/PI8IYZYvJZ via @TVLine Advertisement — Will Kemp (@IamWillKemp) September 23, 2020

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp and JT Church

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 28

After Avery’s (Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.

If I Only Had Christmas

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 29

At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, and Barbara Niven

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 5

As Michelle’s (Peete) wedding approaches, Hannah (Bernard) steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot (Cayonne).

Christmas She Wrote

Starring: Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 6

When Kayleigh (McKellar), a romance writer, has her column canceled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family. Kayleigh gets an unexpected visit from the man (Neal) who canceled her column who fights not only to bring her back to the publisher but also for her heart.

Cross Country Christmas

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 12

Former classmates Lina (Cook) and Max (Holt) are traveling home for the holidays until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of

transportation.

Christmas Carnival

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 13

Emily (Mowry-Housley) is a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy (Xavier) who got away five years earlier. When the Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride around the carousel takes her magically back in time to the carnival five years before…giving her a second chance at love before she must return to the Christmas present.

Christmas CarouselStarring: Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 19

When Lila (Boston) is hired by the Royal Family of Marcadia to repair a carousel, she must work with the Prince (Bledsoe) to complete it by Christmas.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

Starring: Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 20

As Christina (Kirshner) prepares her restaurant for its busiest time of year, she gets back a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES’ “MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS”

All premieres are at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas Tree Lane

Starring: Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn, and Briana Price

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 24

Music store owner Meg (Witt) spearheads the community effort to save the Christmas Tree Lane shopping district from demolition. As she finds herself falling for Nate (Walker), a recent acquaintance, she’s thrown when she learns of his surprising tie to the developer.

Deliver by Christmas

Starring: Alvina August and Eion Bailey

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 25

Bakery owner Molly (August) meets Josh (Bailey), a widower who recently moved to town with his young son, but she is also charmed by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person and she doesn’t realize that they’re the same man.

Cranberry Christmas

Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 31

A separated couple (DeLoach and Ayres) feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival — and their business. But what will the future hold for them when rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities?

Holly & Ivy

Starring: Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 1 (​Watch ET’s exclusive promo above.)

When Melody’s (Parrish) neighbor, Nina (Nichols), learns that her illness has returned, Melody promises to keep Nina’s kids, Holly & Ivy, together. To adopt the children, she must renovate her new fixer-upper, which she does with the help of contractor Adam (Jordan).

The Christmas Ring

Starring: Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 7

A reporter (Contractor) searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring. With the help of the ring’s owner’s grandson (Alpay), they learn the legacy his grandparents left behind.

The Christmas Bow

Starring: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 8

When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist (Micarelli) reconnects with an old family friend (Rady), who helps her heal and find love during the holidays.

Meet Me at Christmas (working title)

Starring: Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 14

When Joan’s (Bell) son’s wedding planner unexpectedly quits, she must coordinate his Christmas Eve wedding with the help of Beau (Deklin), the bride’s uncle. As they work alongside each other they discover their fates and pasts are intertwined.

The Christmas Doctor

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 15

A week before Christmas, Dr. Alicia Wright (Peete) is offered an assignment away from home. A mysterious man (Holmes) from her past journeys to find her before Christmas and brings with him a revelation that could change Alicia’s life forever.

A Little Christmas Charm (working title)

Starring: Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 21

Holly (Greene), a jewelry designer finds a lost charm bracelet and teams up with investigative reporter Greg (Penny) in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.

The Angel Tree

Starring: Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 22

A writer (Wagner) seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon the angel tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend (Bryant).

USS Christmas

Starring: Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 28

Maddie (Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

Executive producer: Blake Shelton

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 5

Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben (Huszar), Sarah (Chabert) discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.

A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances

Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 6

After 15 years, Pat (Page) moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie (D’Orsay), at Christmas.

A Glenbrooke Christmas

Starring: Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 12

As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan (Reeser) seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman (Cupo).

Christmas Homecoming (working title)

Starring: Taylor Cole and Steve Lund

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 13

When a mysterious key and a holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate (Cole) and Kevin (Lund) embark on a Christmas romance adventure they’ll never forget.

Swept Up by Christmas (working title)

Starring: TBA

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 19

An antique seller and a cleaner clash over how to downsize a magnificent estate right before Christmas. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his own Christmases past.

Project Christmas Wish

Starring: TBA

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 20

For years Lucy has played Santa to her small town’s community by making their holiday wishes come true. But when Lucy grants a little girl’s wish for a Christmas like she used to have with her mom, she unexpectedly finds her own wishes coming true in life and love.