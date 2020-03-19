The Mid-March Christmas content just keeps on coming. It looks like our favorite channel, Hallmark, of course, has decided to lift the spirits of those who are practicing social distancing and self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, by giving them what they want. Yes, you guessed it…unlimited amounts of Christmas movies! Let the marathon begin! It’s a brilliant way to keep people at home, that’s for sure.
Starting on Friday, March, 20 at 12 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark is said to air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday films from recent years. The first one, A Christmas Detour, will star our favorite Hallmark actress, Candance Cameron Bure. The weekend marathon came as a response from several fans who desired a dedicated line up of “feel-good movies” to pass the time amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
What other movies will be shown? Well, on March 22 at 6.p.m. you can expect to see the wonderful Lacey Chabert star in Christmas in Rome! Other stars featured in the Hallmark weekend marathon include Jesse Metcalfe, Brandon Routh, Adrian Grenier, Chad Michael Murrey, Torrey DeVitto, Holly Robinson, Danica McKellar, and Kristin Chenoweth.
For those of you who have been following the network, you know there is a new premier coming up starring Scott Michael Foster and Laura Osnes. In the Key of Love is planned to air on Saturday, March 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT as well as a preview special for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and “Spring Fling” line ups.
Full Hallmark Christmas Movie Marathon schedule below:
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
- 12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene
- 2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date
Stars: Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen, Teryl Rothery, and Bruce Boxleitner
- 4:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story
Stars: Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf
- 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way
Stars: Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, and Lindsay Wagner
- 8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell, Brian Doyle-Murray, and Robert Pine
- 10:00 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas
Stars: Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage
Stars: Merritt Patterson and Steve Lund
- 2:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stephan Hagan, and Jane Seymour
- 3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas
Stars: Rachel Skarsten and Trevor Donovan
- 5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up
Stars: Alicia Witt and Mark Wiebe
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
Stars: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, and Chase Bryant
- 9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride
Stars: Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi, and Patricia Richardson
- 11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey, Mark Deklin and Natasha Bure
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood
Stars: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton
- 3:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas
Stars: Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad
- 5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza
Stars: Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge
- 7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas
Stars: Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor
- 2:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas
Stars: Lacey Chabert and Lea Coco
- 4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas
Stars: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe, and Andrew Francis
- 6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Stars: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills
- 8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe
Stars: Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny
- 10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Stars: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner
- 12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane, and Jean Smart
- 2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars
Stars: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters
- 4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas
Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, and Drew Seeley
- 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome
Stars: Lacey Chabert