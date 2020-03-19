The Mid-March Christmas content just keeps on coming. It looks like our favorite channel, Hallmark, of course, has decided to lift the spirits of those who are practicing social distancing and self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, by giving them what they want. Yes, you guessed it…unlimited amounts of Christmas movies! Let the marathon begin! It’s a brilliant way to keep people at home, that’s for sure.

Starting on Friday, March, 20 at 12 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark is said to air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday films from recent years. The first one, A Christmas Detour, will star our favorite Hallmark actress, Candance Cameron Bure. The weekend marathon came as a response from several fans who desired a dedicated line up of “feel-good movies” to pass the time amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Christmas is LITERALLY coming early, thanks to @hallmarkchannel! 🎄https://t.co/d2mySkUdPU — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 18, 2020

What other movies will be shown? Well, on March 22 at 6.p.m. you can expect to see the wonderful Lacey Chabert star in Christmas in Rome! Other stars featured in the Hallmark weekend marathon include Jesse Metcalfe, Brandon Routh, Adrian Grenier, Chad Michael Murrey, Torrey DeVitto, Holly Robinson, Danica McKellar, and Kristin Chenoweth.

For those of you who have been following the network, you know there is a new premier coming up starring Scott Michael Foster and Laura Osnes. In the Key of Love is planned to air on Saturday, March 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT as well as a preview special for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and “Spring Fling” line ups.

Full Hallmark Christmas Movie Marathon schedule below:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

This is the kind of support we all need right now. Come through, Hallmark Channel, come through https://t.co/oXgdQauEcG — Erin Mullins (@mullinen) March 19, 2020

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date

Stars: Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen, Teryl Rothery, and Bruce Boxleitner

Advertisement

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way

Stars: Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, and Lindsay Wagner

8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell, Brian Doyle-Murray, and Robert Pine

10:00 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

Stars: Merritt Patterson and Steve Lund

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stephan Hagan, and Jane Seymour

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas

Stars: Rachel Skarsten and Trevor Donovan

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up

Stars: Alicia Witt and Mark Wiebe

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Stars: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, and Chase Bryant

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride

Stars: Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi, and Patricia Richardson

Advertisement

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey, Mark Deklin and Natasha Bure

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood

Stars: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert and Lea Coco

4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe, and Andrew Francis

6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Stars: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills

Advertisement

8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny

10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Stars: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane, and Jean Smart

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, and Drew Seeley

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome

Stars: Lacey Chabert

Hallmark Channel for the win!