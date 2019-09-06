The Office was one of the most-watched shows on television. The NBC show ran for nine seasons and focused on the office environment of the employees of a paper company called Dunder Mifflin. Aside from the off-beat humor and comedic timing told with documentary-style spin, the pranks and practical jokes were some of the most memorable moments. It’s safe to say that many viewers related to it and how it seems to really reflect office friendships and playfulness. I’ve even heard of people assigning what The Office character they are at their jobs. We all know Buzzfeed has made a quiz or two. Some of the best office pranks were the ones between Jim Halpert and Dwight Schrute. Or more specifically, the pranks that Jim played on Dwight!

A Reddit user calculated how much money main prankster Jim Halpert spent on the pranks he played on the lovable, yet awkward Dwight. How much was it? Well, apparently it totals from at least $7,000 to $10,000 for the totality of The Office‘s seasons! That’s prank dedication right there! There are over 100 pranks played by Jim alone on Dwight- not counting all the pranking done by and to others in the office! Here’s the prank list, if you’re interested.

A few of the best pranks are:





Jim putting items from Dwight’s desk into Jell-O , for example, his stapler in Season 1 and his phone in Season 6.

, for example, his stapler in Season 1 and his phone in Season 6. Jim puts Dwight’s personal items in the vending machine, handing him some nickels so he can obtain his wallet.

Jim put meatballs all over Dwight’s desk and in his drawers and again encased Dwight’s stapler, this time in a large meatball. Stanley was involved in this episode.

Jim wraps Dwight’s desk, his office supplies and his chair in wrapping paper.

Dwight was Pavlov conditioned by Jim to want an Altoid mint every time he heard a computer noise.

A man dressed like Jim, claiming to be Jim takes Jim’s place in the office while the real Jim is secretly at the dentist. Steve, Jim’s actor friend filling in for Jim convinces Dwight he was Asian-American the whole time they’ve interacted and that he just never noticed.

Jim shows Dwight’s desk getting stacked with Pam’s to make a “Quad desk” around St. Patrick’s Day.

Upon finding Dwight’s wallet in the parking lot, Jim returns it without any tampering or pranking and Dwight cancels every credit card he was thinking there was another prank waiting for him. #antiprankwin!

Jim hired a Benjamin Franklin impersonator instead of a male stripper for a bachelorette party.

This list goes on and on…Jim’s pranks continue throughout all nine seasons! You can catch reruns on TV or streaming on Netflix! Whether you are having a sick day, or planning a good prank for your office-esq environment, The Office will bring a smile to your face and brighten your day!