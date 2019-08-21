If you’re feeling nostalgic and are searching for a good throwback but don’t know what to watch this summer, try “It Happened to Jane.” There isn’t a huge rush for old movies like this these days. However, movies like It Happened to Jane are what I was raised on. I’ll watch a Doris Day movie any day. From director Richard Quine, It happened to Jane is a love story worth the watch starring the amazing Doris Day, Jack Lemmon, and Ernie Kovacs. While its original release date was August 5, 1959, it was re-released two years later with a new title of Twinkle and Shine by Columbia Pictures and grossed roughly $1.7 million in the box office.

Romantic Comedy

It Happened To Jane is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a single mother of two trying to support her family getting pulled into a crazy situation. The situation starts off harmlessly enough and it’s this: Jane Osgood has recently gotten into lobstery, a popular occupation in her small town of Cape Anne, Maine, and was trying to make her first sale in her lobster business.

She ordered 300 crabs to be shipped to her. A mistake on the part of Eastern & Portland Railroad (E&P) resulted in all 300 of them dying. She requests the help of her friend and lawyer, George Denham (Jack Lemmon) to sue E&P for the money she lost and to make up for her client discontinuing business with her.

When E&P hears about her situation, the railroad tycoon, Harry Foster Malone (also referred to as the meanest man in the world) offers her a measly $700 in retribution, which Jane turns down. Jane wins her case ultimately. Between song, a lawsuit, town meetings in which the whole towns sides against her, and a fight over an Old 97 train boxcar there is a love story between Jane Osgood and George Denham with a happy ending.

Who is Doris Day?

Safe to say that the movie was a hit thanks tot he main leading lady, Doris Day, who is pretty much one of the best well-known Hollywood actresses to have ever existed. The actress, singer and animal welfare activists began her career during the latter part of the Golden Age of Hollywood by staring in the 1948 film Romance on the High Seas. Day became one of the biggest stars in the early 1960s and as of 2012 was one of eight performers to have been the top box office earner in the US four times!

She received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Legend Award from the Society of Singer. In 1960, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress and was given the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her lifetime achievement in movies in 1989. In 2004, Day was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was followed in 2011 by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s Career Achievement Award.

At the age of 97, Day died on May 13, 2019, after contracting pneumonia. Her charity, the Doris Day Animal Foundation announced that there would be no gravesites, funeral services or public memorial. She was survived by her only grandchild, Ryan Melcher. But, we all know that she is very much remembered by everyone!

So what are you waiting for? Go and watch this wonderful woman in It Happened To Jane asap! You can stream for free on Amazon if you’re a Prime Member, on Vudu, iTunes, or Google Play!