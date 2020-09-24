Breaking News! Jane Fonda, daughter of Henry Fonda, is out here living everybody’s dream. The actress is currently on an “I do what I want” phase, and my gosh, it is probably the best thing I’ve ever seen her do. The beloved activist and actress recently sat down for an interview with host Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, and she definitely spilled some beans. So much so that she even surprised Cohen with an anecdote about Michael Jackson from the 1980s.

Did you know that Michael Jackson actually lived with the 82-year-old actress for about a week while she was filming On Golden Pond? Yep, talk about a very strange dynamic duo. Not only that, but both of them partook in some skinny-dipping. Speaking about the Thriller singer, she stated, “I found him touching, a very interesting character. I knew him well. I went to his house a lot. He came over to my house a lot. I skinny-dipped with him, how about that? Put that in your pipe and smoke it.” The King of Pop knew exactly what he was doing with that scandalous activity, great showbiz.

The Hollywood actress also described the duo’s cozy living arrangement saying that he slept on a mattress that he pulled out on the floor of the living room, and she slept on a loft upstairs. The Emmy award winner also shared stories about plenty of celebrity encounters, including one with social media Queen Kim Kardashian West. The Barbarella actress stated that while she was sitting with Gladys Knight on the floor at a Clive Davis pre-Grammy party when she turned around to get up she saw Kim Kardashian’s behind an hourglass shape. She noted, “I turned around to get up and right in my face was this shape. I thought, ‘That is the most amazing thing I have ever seen.’ And of course, it was Kim Kardashian.”

Fonda being Fonda said she had to tell her right away, letting her know that her amazing behind was very beautiful. She didn’t exactly share what Kardashian West’s response was, but she did note that the designer and reality star was very sweet during their “content exchange.” To put the cherry on top, Fonda also revealed the list of famous men that she slept with, one of them being Marlon Brando. But, sorry ladies apparently he was very disappointing in bed. When asked if she wanted to have a relationship with Che Guevara, Fonda denied it, however, she did say that she wished she had taken up an offer from the late music legend Marvin Gaye.

The Grace and Frankie star also spoke about her current series on Netflix as fans are anxiously waiting for the air date for season 7. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production on was halted in March 2020 and isn’t scheduled to resume until January 2021. Fonda, who is the sister of Peter Fonda, stated, “We’re gonna go back the third week of January. You know, all of the leads are older, so they have taken extra precautions.” Fonda’s co-stars on the show alongside Sam Waterson, Lily Tomlin, and Martin Sheen. Apparently, the cast shared a wonderful bond that they’re looking forward to sharing the show in 2021.

This season is said to be the last one of the series. Back in 2019, Both Tomlin and Fonda released a statement noting that the ending of Grace and Frankie is definitely bittersweet. The statement read, “We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace & Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”