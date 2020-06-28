Jenny from the block met her current husband and family man, Alex Rodriguez, in 2005. In 1998, the baseball player was asked in an interview what a dream date would entail. All he had to say was her name: Jennifer Lopez. They didn’t meet until 2005 at a Yankee’s game back when she was still married to her first husband. Safe to say thee was electricity and a spark, straight out of a movie.

The duo didn’t get to see each other until a decade later. At the Beverly Hills Hotel, they saw each other again for the first time. Jennifer spotted Alex first while he was looking for his car. Lopez tapped him on the shoulder to say hello, and a few days later, they went out. In 2017, the celebrity couple made things “Instagram official,” attending vacations, and the Met Gala together as well as a Vanity Fair cover titling them” J-rod.” We Love.

Finally, last year, after celebrating their second anniversary, Alex Rodriguez proposed. They planned to put the wedding off until after the Let’s Get Loud singer’s 2019 super bowl halftime show with Shakira. The two are looking forward to their destination wedding post-COVID-19. JLo and fiance Alex Rodriguez have sense blended their families and are one big unit.

Jennifer Lopez’s Children

The Hustlers actress’ first marriage was to singer Marc Anthony, they wed in 2004 after having met in 1998 backstage at ”

the Capeman” broadway show. Their twins were born in 2008. A girl and boy, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximillian Muniz, who goes by Max.

They announced an amicable split in 2014, after over a decade together. Today the preteens are already showing singling skills like their mother. Emme has performed with her mother multiple times, including a duet or “Limitless” to kick off the singers “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour and even made an appearance at the Superbowl Halftime Show.

Alex’s Rodriguez’s Children

Alex has two daughters. Natasha, who is fifteen and Ella, who just celebrated her twelfth birthday. As you would expect, the girls have a sporty side and often show their dad (and soon-to-be stepmom) their skills! Through an interview with People, Lopez spoke about how the father cares for his children, noting, “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.”