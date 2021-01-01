Jimmy Fallon has smooched an array of beautiful ladies, having dated the likes of Winona Ryder, Nadia Dajani, and his now-wife Nancy Juvonen. Nevertheless, the late-night NBC host says his most memorable kiss was with Michael Jordan.

That’s right. That Michael Jordan, the legendary Chicago Bulls basketball player (and not Michael B. Jordan, the actor, or Kristen Wiig posing as Michael Jordan in a bald cap.)

The first time the SNL alum shared the story of the time he kissed Michael Jordan on the lips was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The big reveal occurred while the comedian was playing a drinking game against Australian actress Margot Robbie. To play, both took turns sharing answers to personal questions and taking a shot if they refuse to reveal the question. More recently, Fallon — who also used to host a talk show called Late Night with Jimmy Fallon — recounted his clumsy kiss with the NBA star in detail on an episode of the Sneaker Shopping web series. While hunting down sneaks at Flight Club in New York City, Fallon told the story to Complex’s Joe La Puma.

Pour It Out on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

“I had a very awkward run-in with Michael Jordan,” he admitted during the NYC interview. “I was at a golf charity event with [Derek] Jeter, and so I was playing with those guys. … We were at some nightclub at the end of the night, and Derek’s like, ‘Hey Jimmy, do you know Michael?’ And I go ‘Yeah, I know you.” Jimmy continued, “And I went to say what’s up, and, I don’t know, I went to give him a kiss on the cheek and he went to give me a kiss on this cheek and we both like kissed on the lips.”

The host was mortified, but the basketball celeb/star of Save the Last Dance played it cool. “He grabbed me and he goes, ‘It’s okay,’” Fallon recounted. Later, the comedian remembers, the two would run into each other again at a restaurant. “We kinda had a look,” Fallon said. “He knows what happened”. According to Fallon, Jordan is a “great kisser”.

So in the end, Fallon has no regrets about swapping saliva with the basketball champ. For our part, we’re only sorry there are no pics.