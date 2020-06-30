Every single Fourth of July, we take a trip down memory lane and think about the fireworks scene from Joe Dirt. “So you’re gonna tell me, that you don’t have no black cats, no Roman Candles, or screaming Mimis?” Kicking Wing goes on to tell Joe that he doesn’t have them, but Joe is just flustered.

He then asks, “Oh come on man. You got no lady fingers, fuzz buttles, snicker bombs, church burners, finger blasters, gut busters, zippity do das, or crap flappers?” At this point, we’re all just dying of laughter. It doesn’t even end there.

Joe Dirt Fireworks Stand Scene

The best part is “You’re gonna stand there, ownin’ a fireworks stand, and tell me you don’t have no whistling bungholes, no spleen splitters, whisker biscuits?” and so on!

How the heck did David Spade hold it together during this scene? It’s one of the funniest movie quotes of all time. This movie is a classic, and if I can’t say Joe Dirt quotes around you, then you’re not the one for me. (It’s one of my favorite childhood movies.) Plus, Christopher Walken is in it!

If you still don’t have a 4th of July outfit, then consider this $20 shirt from Redbubble. It has the entire fireworks quote from the movie printed on it. I know, it’s amazing. Who needs to wear an Old Navy American flag T-Shirt when you can sport this hilarious shirt?

Anyone with a good sense of humor is going to know exactly where this movie quote is from. It’s definitely one of the best David Spade movies of all time. Remember, drink responsibly, and have a safe and fun Fourth of July!

Advertisement

Have fun popping your sparklers, gut busters, zippity do das, cherry bombs, spleen splitters, and crap flappers.