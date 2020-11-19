During the 1970’s, John Travolta was king. He could dance, act, rock a leather jacket, and he made a mean cowboy too. And he’s remained a formidable Hollywood star throughout the last four decades. So what is John Travolta’s impressive net worth?

Inside John Travolta’s Personal Life

John Travolta’s own personal life is as interesting as one of his unique characters. Growing up in Englewood, New Jersey, John Joseph Travolta was the youngest of six. He attended Dwight Morrow High School until he turned 17 — then he was off to New York City, ready to start on Broadway. The Travoltas’ mother, Helen Cecilia, was a performer herself: a singer who eventually became a high school drama teacher. Along with Travolta, all five of his siblings were inspired to eventually pursue acting. His first breakout role was in the high school sitcom, Welcome Back, Kotter, on which his sister Ellen also appeared.

Once John Travolta found early success in Hollywood, he also found religion: Scientology. Travolta became a practicing scientologist in 1975, after coming discovering Dianetics while filming on location in Mexico. His late wife, actress Kelly Preston, was already a member of this controversial celebrity religion when the pair became acquainted in 1987. They were married in 1991 and became committed, public pillars of the church. Together, they had three children: Jett Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Benjamin Travolta who was born in 2010 in the wake of Jett’s shocking death.

Jett Travolta, the couple’s oldest son, suffered from seizures all his life. As an infant, he was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease and after his tragically premature death in 2009, it was revealed in court that Jett was also severely autistic. Jett was just 16 years old when he died after suffering a seizure while in the Bahamas with his parents. The Church of Scientology however, does not acknowledge the existence of autism. Travolta and Preston established the Jett Travolta Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with special needs.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Non-Profit Organization: The Jett Travolta Foundation

It‘s dangerous to label something a “myth” that impacts 1 in 59 kids in the US. Those looking for help from Scientology’s @CCHRInt @CCHRIreland will never get proper diagnosis, treatment, or early intervention. Thx @fionapettit71 for fighting this fight in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/Hz32BDdS7T Advertisement — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 24, 2018

Scientology also played a surprisingly small role in John Travolta’s comments following the recent death of Kelly Preston. When Preston died on July 12, 2020 after a private battle with breast cancer, Travolta said publicly: “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped.” Even though the teachings of L. Ron Hubbard take a firm stance against chemotherapy and radiation. Preston was 57 years old.

John Travolta’s successful life has lately been marred by tragedy and controversy. (In 2012, two male masseuses accused the actor of sexual assault; the cases were thrown out.) Yet Travolta has managed to maintain a deep love for his favorite hobby outside of work: flying. Travolta owns four of his own aircrafts, including more than one Boeing 707. He owns and operates the private Jumbolair Airport in Ocala, Florida, and was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation in 2007. He even wrote a book about his love affair with flight: Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

John Travolta’s Acting Career

John Travolta has had the rare opportunity – and incredible range — to portray some of the most memorable (and rhythmic) movie characters of all time. From a teen heartthrob to a hot hit man, from gangster Gotti to a godly angel, here are some of John Travolta’s most defining roles.

Billy Nolan, Carrie (1975)

Tony Manero, Saturday Night Fever (1977)

For his role in Saturday Night Fever, John Travolta remains one of the youngest performers ever nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Danny Zucco, Grease (1978)

Bud Davis, Urban Cowboy (1980)

James Ubriacco, Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking was John Travolta’s biggest box office success since Grease.

Vincent Vega, Pulp Fiction (1994)

Everyone has a favorite scene in Pulp Fiction. Mine is the stylish dancing duet between John Travolta’s Vincent Vega and Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace, a smart scene which earned Travolta his second Oscar nod. The indie success of Pulp Fiction also established the young director Quentin Tarantino as a talent to watch.

Chili Palmer, Get Shorty (1995)

John Travolta won his first Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of the ruthless loan shark.

Michael, Michael (1996)

Sean Archer, Face/Off (1997)

Edna Turnblad, Hairspray (2007)

John Gotti, Gotti (2018)

John Travolta’s Net Worth

Aside from acting, John Travolta also boasts a lucrative credit as film producer for American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, for which he earned an Emmy. (Starring in the show as lawyer Robert Shapiro, Travolta was also nominated for a second Emmy and a Golden Globe.) So after being in the business nearly 50 years, John Travolta’s ultimate net worth is… Drumroll please...

$250 million

The A-list American actor recently sold his Los Angeles, California family home for $18 million. His airport home, Jumbolair, in Ocala, Florida is also up for sale with a price tag of $10.5 million.