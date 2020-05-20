There is so much adoration going on in the Schwarzenegger family, and it’s worth highlighting. Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt recently announced Katherine’s pregnancy with their first child back in April. And Arnold Schwarzenegger didn’t hesitate to show his excitement about the pregnancy news either.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt got married in June 2019, almost a year after the Guardians of the Galaxy star‘s divorce from ex-wife Anna Faris back in October 2018. Chris and Anna share 7-year-old son Jack, who was a “little groomsman” at Chris and Katherine’s wedding. According to E! News, Katherine was hoping to be pregnant with their first child in early 2020, and that’s exactly what happened.

Katherine is the eldest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and her mom Maria Shriver. And from what it looks like on social media, Maria apparently set Katherine up with her now husband Chris Pratt. And especially after his interview with Jimmy Fallon, clearly Chris has Arnold’s approval as well.

The famous Terminator star was set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic sending everyone into quarantine, they settled for a video chat. Jimmy Fallon started with the usual, asking Arnold what he has been up to during his quarantine. Arnold casually shared videos of his bike rides with his animals, and it’s hilariously cute. Then Jimmy brought up his daughter Katherine, and Arnold just couldn’t contain his excitement about his first grandchild.

Arnold stated that he is looking forward to playing with his first grandchild. But the hilarious part was when he started talking about the incredible “gene pool” that Katherine’s first child is going to have.

“But I was thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second. It is part Kennedy, and part- you know, there’s three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger, and Pratt. I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban missile crisis, we can go and kill Predators with our bare hands, and we go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about this. That is a lot of power here. Worst thing is if this kid ends up, you know, with my accent. That’s what we don’t want.”

Advertisement

The episode continued with Arnold giving tips for first-time dads, and sharing his experience giving commencement speeches for new graduates. Looks like Chris’s genes may have saved him in helping get dad’s approval to marry Katherine. I would probably feel a little nervous if my spouse’s father was the Terminator.