Good news Kelly Clarkson…and Dr. Jill Biden fans, we are all heading to the White House! Kelly Clarkson just announced that she’s heading to Washington D.C. for a sit-down with first lady Dr. Jill Biden. The interview will mark Dr. Biden’s first solo broadcast interview as a first lady of the United States. In a video on The Kelly Clarkson Show social media account, Clarkson excitedly announced, “I’m going to the White House, y’all! First Lady Jill Biden and I are hanging for the Kelly Clarkson Show! I’m so excited!”

The daytime talk show featuring the First Lady will take place on Thursday, Feb. 25. Both women are set to discuss Biden becoming first lady, her commitment to military families, education, cancer research, and bringing Americans together with the help from President Joe Biden. Both women will take questions from the show’s live virtual audience. Because well, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so safety first!

We’re going to the White House, y’all! Tune in next Thursday, February 25th as Kelly sits down with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden on The Kelly Clarkson Show! #FLOTUSonKELLY @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/bdCg9rfkMs — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) February 17, 2021

The episode will also feature a special Kellyoke Performance by Clarkson herself and her musical director Jason Halbert, which was requested by FLOTUS herself. It is set to be performed in the East Room of the White House. The Kelly Clarkson shows in an American daytime television variety talk show that is hosted by the American singer.

It features segments about “everyday people” and is produced by NBC Universal television. The show has earned 3 Daytime Emmy Awards and the 47 Daytime Emmy Awards including outstanding entertainment talk show host for Clarkson. To put into perspective how popular this show is, on its pilot week, The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered with 2.6 million viewers and a 1.6 household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

This is the best premiere rating for a first-run syndication program since Katie in 2012. In December 2020, the show was renewed for a third and fourth season through 2023. Along with the American Idol alum, the show is executive-produced by Alex Duda who is also the showrunner.