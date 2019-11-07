King of the Hill was huge, if not for 13 seasons of viewership, for the careers of the actors, directors, voice actors, and creators. From King of the Hill, many primetime and streaming favorites were born. American Dad, Parks and Rec, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Valley, Bob’s Burgers, The Good Place, Modern Family, and Rick and Morty in some way came from the Texas animated show.

1. Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimy is known for being the voice of Peggy Hill. She has been in many movies and televisions outside of the show, including Sister Act, Wall-E, Rat Race, Veronica’s closet. Oh yeah, and Hocus Pocus. Heard of it?

2. Mike Judge

The voice of Hank Hill (and the mumbling Boomhauer) is also the shows creator. He is the creator of multiple shows, Beavis and Butt-head and Silicon Valley. He voices many characters for his shows as well as Kenny in one of the South Park movies.

3. Ashley Gardner

Nancy Gribble, the weather person, and wife of Dale. She is popularly known for being and librarian of the episode of the same name on Seinfeld.

4. Breckin Meyer

Joseph Gribble is voiced by Breckin Meyer. If you’re very familiar with other late-night television, you may recognize his voice from Robot Chicken and also Titan Maximum. His most famous movies are Rat Race, Road Trip, and Garfield.

5. Tom Petty

On King of the Hill, Tom Petty voices Lucky, Luanne’s husband. Outside of the show, Tom Petty is a Grammy Award-winning musician. He plays for a couple of bands, the most well know being Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

6. Lauren Tom

Voicing Minh for King of the Hill is Lauren Tom. She played on the iconic sitcom, Friends, as Ross’ girlfriend. Other voice-over work she’s done consists of ‘Gizmo’ from Teen Titans Go! and Amy Wong on Futurama.

7. Pamela Adlon

Shaking up the roster of actors in the show is Pamela Segall Adlon who’s a character in King of the Hill is male. Pamela voiced Bobby Hill. She had a long career as a voice actor including Rugrats and The Oblongs. Californication and The Facts of Life are some of her other big projects. She also likes to make food posts on her IG.

8. Stephen Root

The voice of Bill Dauterive also provided voice work for Adventure Time and American Dad. He also starred in True Blood, According to Jim and Office Space. Currently, he is working on the tv series Barry with Bill Hader.

9. Tom Huss

The door next door Kahn is the neighbor to the Hill family. Curb Your Enthusiasm, Reno 911 and The Goode Family are some of his biggest projects.

10. Brittany Murphy

The late star voiced Luanne. She is well known for her roles in Clueless, Sin City, and 8 Mile. She died in 2008 due to most likely pneumonia, but some say she was killed by the government. Or mold. The jury is still out.

11. Johnny Hardwick

Johnny Hardwick was a writer and producer for the show. He did the voice of neighbor Dale Gribble. The animators drew Dale Gribble in the likeness of Johnny Hardwick-what a way to celebrate his hard work!