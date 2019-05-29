22-year-old Kodi Lee captivated not only the heart of ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges, but the millions of Americans watching the show. Lee is a singer and a pianist who was born blind and has autism. Along with his mother’s assistance, both went on stage, guided with his cane while walking arm in arm. After introducing himself, Lee said he was going to sing a song on the piano for the judges, spreading out his energy across the audience.

His mother, Tina Lee, gave some background about her son, saying that at a young age he was captivated by music. Whenever he would listen, his eyes would light up and would start to sing. She explained, “Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world, because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life, playing music.” The autistic singer has an “audio photographic memory” in which he can recall the music he hears after just one listen.

As she accompanied her son to the piano, she crouched down to offer some final motivation asking if he was ready, and boy, oh boy, was he ready than ever. Lee began to play Leon Russell’s “A Song for You”, followed by a soulful voice accompanied to it, complemented by a highly effective falsetto. To say this man has talent is an understatement.

So, as expected, the judges were in awe of his talent, with Simon Cowell immediately mesmerized, jumping to his feet as soon as Lee was finished. Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel smile ear to ear, while Hough is seen wiping away her tears.

Taking the stand, Gabrielle Union noted that she wasn’t just a new judge in this season, but a new mother as well, which she called her “toughest job” yet. She spoke to Kodi’s mom, saying that she admired her and her son and knows the challenges one faces when raising children. Calling him a great inspiration, she explained how she wanted to give him “somethign special,” quickly raising her arm and pressing down on the golden buzzer.

This was the seasons 14’s first golden buzzer and an express ticket to the midsummer live shows. I don’t know about you, but I’ll be watching every Tuesday from now on. I guess this just goes to show you that sometimes music has the ability to heal others, and can become an outlet, despite complications getting in our way. It truly is an inspiring moment to watch, and surely had everyone in tears. I mean, I cried my eyes out, I’ll admit. Safe to say this performance will open so many doors for others who are afraid to go on the show and will be an audition to remember.