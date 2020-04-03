Listen up Austin, Texas! You know it’s about to get serious whenever the city decides to send out actor Matthew McConaughey to urge Texans, especially students, to stay inside during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The True Detective actor decided to share a public service announcement and a message of hope to his followers on Twitter, calling on his fans to stay at home during these crazy times. The 30-second video showed clips of several medical professionals working and people spending time at home, engaging in activities such as exercising and gardening.

The announcement comes after dozens of University of Texas students tested positive for the Coronavirus after a trip to Cabo, Mexico. Over 70 spring breakers who went on the trip are currently being investigated by Austin health authorities. The actor stated, “We are at war with a virus, and health-care troops and first responders are on the front line fighting it every day. Let’s join the fight by staying home.”

“Staying home is not a retreat, it’s the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy. Because, when we do stay at home, we prevent overwhelming our hospitals while buying time for our scientists to find the vaccine. And that is how we beat it.”

McConaughey is known to be active in the city of Austin for as long as Austonians can remember, from attending charity events around the city to coaching the famous UT football team. So yes, you’d expect the 50-year-old actor to pitch in his two cents to help out his city. He is currently in Austin with his wife, Camila Alves, his three kids, and his mother.

Several other stars have also encouraged their fans to practice social distancing on their social media platforms. Ellen DeGeneres has been hilariously calling her famous friends noting one can stay in touch with them with a simple phone call.

Reese Whitherson recently revealed that she and her co-star Laura Dern also go for walks together, but always have plenty of distance between themselves. The actress also revealed her Draper James clothing label is giving free dresses to teachers to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.

I don’t know about you, but if Matthew McConaughey is telling me to stay home to avoid getting COVID-19, you KNOW I will listen to that beautiful man. Alright, alright, alright.