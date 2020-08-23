Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been a favorite TV personality and game show host for decades. His show has aired thousands of times and has seen hundreds of thousands of contestants, all vying for that win. From a college student version of the quiz show to the finals giving past contestants an opportunity to go head to head with other winners, he’s been there for it all. As the celeb’s personal life becomes more and more public knowledge, i.e., with his public disclosure of his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, we now know a little more about the people he calls his family.

Jean Trebek

Alex Trebek’s wife Jean Currivan Trebek has been by the star’s side for many years. In their 29 year marriage, since 1999, they have raised a family and lived some good life. Together they have raised three kids.

Nicky Trebek

Nicky Trebek is the Jeopardy! host’s oldest child and daughter from his first marriage to Elaine Callie. The 53-year-old is a singer and songwriter. Her other passions include designing fashion for her own brand, ROCK IDOL clothing. And in the spirit of family affairs, Nicky Trebek works on Jeopardy! with her adoptive father.

Matthew Trebek

Alex and Jean’s first son is Matthew Trebek. He is a 30-year-old graduate from Fordham University. Today he is a co-owner of New York Mexican restaurant, Oso.

Emily Trebek

Emily Trebek is Alex and Jean’s only daughter. The 27-year-old works in real estate in California. She says being a lover of homes has been an interest since she was very young. She started flipping houses after graduating from college. She asked her dad if he was interested. She must have learned from her mother!

All three of Trenbek children have been nearby and supporting their father in the 1 year since his cancer battle. They were even featured recently in a Father’s day mention in InsideWink, an online outlet that Jean edits. In son Matthew’s words, his father, “His persistence when it comes to solving challenges…Never give up!”