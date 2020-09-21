The View is back for Season 24, and Co-host Meghan McCain is ready to put in her two cents and stir the pot a little bit more. During a live segment, McCain stated that she believed the incendiary charges made against President Donald Trump in Jeffrey’s Goldberg’s Atlantic report a few weeks ago, saying she would have like a “heads up” from the publication about the insults that Trump was said to have made about her late father Sen. John McCain. During the segment, she noted, “It has been painful the past few days having to relive this. My mother and my family deserve a heads up.”

McCain then told Whoopie Golderb that she felt she was having similar conversations of President Trump disagreeing with troops or her family every three to six months. Shen noted, “If you’re going to give the heads up to veterans’ organizations that have the time to produce videos and ads based on this, then you have the time to alert someone’s family who’s involved in this. And I do believe that President Trump probably said this.” Co-Host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg quickly agreed that the Atlantic story was most likely true.

The Atlantic article had used anonymous sources to draw a portrait of Trump as contemptuous of war veterans, such as John McCain, dismissing American soldiers and active-duty members as “suckers” and “losers.” The President was recorded during a taped interview noting that McCain was not a war hero because “he was captured.” It also cited several sources saying Trump had canceled a visit to a military cemetery near Paris in 2018, saying he was worried the rainy weather would mess up his hair. Although McCain noted she had issues with some use of anonymous sources, this reporting fit “into a larger pattern.”

President Trump had famously attacked late Sen. John McCain in 2015 over being a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. He reportedly told the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” The co-host believes these allegations will damage Trump’s support among several military service members, saying, “This is the rail that hurts him. It’s the thing that Americans on all sides seem to come together to support our military, and they do not like this.”

Biden is doing very, very well so far at this @CNN townhall. He is strongest as a retail politician, interacting with average Americans (which I have missed in covid). He's also incredibly empathetic to struggle and pain. If he brings this energy to the debates, Trump is toast. Advertisement — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020

McCain also questioned former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who defended the Republican familiar language numerous times as she repeatedly denied the Atlantics‘ reporting, which has since been confirmed in par by numerous other outlets, such as Fox News and The Associated Press, independently since the day of its publication. McCain told Sanders, “The problem, as I said before, is the president has a consistent history and pattern of saying incendiary things about people like my father, about people like the Khan family, about people like Lt. Col. Vindman.”

Sanders quickly denied once again that Trump had called dead U.S. soldiers ‘losers and suckers, saying she only witnessed Trump’s admiration and respect for men and women of our armed forces. For weeks Trump has denied the Atlantic reporting, telling White House reporters that “only an animal would say things like that,” calling the article a hoax that was written by “a guy who’s got a tremendously bad history.” The View co-host has publicly stated she would be voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election due to the late senator’s friendship with Biden.

The Emmy Award Daytime Talk Show is officially back for Season 24, taking all precautions to comply with the COVID-19 pandemic on ABC each weekday at 11 AM E.T.