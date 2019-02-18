Menu
Miranda Lambert Secret Wedding
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend with the announcement that she secretly got married.

A representative for the singer confirmed the marriage after Lambert posted photos on social media Saturday showing her in a white lace gown with her new husband, Brendan Mcloughlin. She wrote that in honor of Valentine’s Day, she wanted to share that she “met the love of my life. And we got hitched!”

It’s unclear when the marriage occurred.

The two-time Grammy winner was previously married to country star Blake Shelton, but she hadn’t spoken publicly about her relationship with Mcloughlin before Saturday. The Texas-born singer who is also a member of the group Pistol Annies has had hits with songs like “The House That Built Me,” ”White Liar,” ”Mama’s Broken Heart,” and “Gunpowder and Lead.”

