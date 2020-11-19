Monica Lewinsky made headlines — not for the first time — in 2014 when she opened up about her experiences as a victim of public shaming and cyberbullying. She first addressed the matter at Forbes 30 under 30 summit and later, in 2015, delivered her vital TED talk: “The Price of Shame.” (Watch below.) After spending more than a decade shying away from the press and desiring anonymity, Lewinsky has spent the past few years owning her narrative. On a national scale, she’s transformed from the notorious “other woman” into an honest, misunderstood figure whose trauma represents the hypocritical double standards of sex and power. Now recognized as an activist, author, television personality, and even a role model, Lewinsky’s net worth reflects a lot more than just an intern’s salary.

The Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal concerned former President Bill Clinton and his inappropriate sexual contact with a 22-year-old White House intern: Monica Lewinsky. When Lewinsky was working in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, she and Clinton engaged in nine seperate sexual encounters. Their relationship came to light in 1998, as a result of sexual assault allegations against the US president by Paula Jones, his former employee. Lewinsky had confided in her “friend” Linda Tripp about the affair. Tripp secretly recorded her conversations with Lewinsky, urged to hold onto the physical evidence (a semen-stained blue dress). When Lewinsky denied her relationship with the president in a sworn affidavit for Jones’ lawyers, Tripp tipped Ken Starr, off the independent investigator handling Clinton’s Whitewater scandal.

When news of the affair broke, President Clinton denied it publicly on television – and later in front of a grand jury. So when DNA testing confirmed a match between Clinton’s fluids and the blue dress, the president became implicated in perjury. His defense? “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is,” a comment on his prior statement: “There’s nothing going on between us.” For lying to the grand jury, Clinton was put on trial for obstruction of justice and perjury. He was found guilty and impeached — and acquitted of all charges. Clinton remained president until 2001, completing his second term. His wife, first lady Hillary Clinton, stayed by his side. The Clintons have gone on to remain powerful public figures, influencing American politics to this day. But Monica Lewinsky was publicly humiliated. Her name was dragged through the mud.

Monica Samille Lewinsky, who attended Santa Monica College and Lewis & Clark College, went on to pursue her master’s degree in social psychology from the London School of Economics in 2014. When she returned to the United States, Lewinsky put her knowledge to use and began challenging the public’s misconceptions about herself and public shaming – specifically on the internet. In addition to her TED talk and Forbes speech, Lewinsky has written an essay for Vanity Fair on the topic called “Shame and Survival” and a foreword for the 2017 book, Shame Nation: The Global Epidemic of Online Hate. Her work and her story, so deeply entwined with sexual harassment, has figured prominently in the #MeToo movement. Lewinsky maintains that, even now, Bill Clinton has never apologized.

Aside from being an anti-bullying activist, the former white house intern has served as a spokeswoman for Jenny Craig, inc. and a TV host for the Fox reality dating program, Mr. Personality. For some time, she was even a fashion designer; Monica Lewinsky designed a line of knitted handbags which sold well online, as well as at the New York fashion carrier, Henri Bendel and California’s Fred Segal. In 1999, Lewinsky co-authored the book, Monica’s Story, with Andrew Morton and earned a $500,000 advance. She also participated in the A&E 2018 docuseries, The Clinton Affair. The several ventures and endorsement deals in the wake of Bill Clinton’s impeachment, no doubt, have contributed to the scandalous figure’s net worth.

Although Monica Lewinsky’s net worth is available, other details about her personal life are not. Lewinsky’s current relationship status is unknown, and while the San Francisco native has lived in London, Los Angeles, New York, and Portland, her place of residence today is also a mystery. Her discretion makes sense; Lewinsky has joked that America has already heard more than enough about her private life.

