It’s official, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will officially hit the road together for a stadium tour 2020! Time to follow all bands on social media to get those pre-ticket codes because you KNOW they are going to sell out quick.

Titled as “The Stadium Tour,” the rock legends will play at some of America’s largest venues starting July 2020. The tour is produced by Live Nation and will launch July 7, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It will run through San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and more.

The 22-date tour will close out on September 5, 2020, at the brand new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. After the success of Mötley Crüe’s successful and wild biopic The Dirt that was released on Netflix, fans urged the band for a reunion. According to Billboard, the biopic caused a whooping 350 percent increase in the band’s streams.

Obviously trying to please their fans, the band members tore up their “cessation of touring agreement” and BOOM. With a flashy and so Mötley Crüe announcement featuring rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who played Tommy Lee in the film, the rockers literally blew their contract into bits. So bring on the reunion tour!

As for Def Leppard, they were inducted earlier this year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and closed out a sold-out worldwide tour. This included a North American stadium run and headlined UK’s Download Festival to more than 90k fans. Poison is said to bring their entire original lineup of Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall, C.C. DeVille, and Rikki Rockett to the tour.

Why was Joan Jett added to the mix as well? Well, last year the documentary Bad Reputation was released which focused on Jett’s influence of rock and roll over the past four decades, which impacted several fans. Plus, she’s pretty much one of the best female rock and roller’s out there. So it would just make sense.

Back in 2011, Mötley Crüe toured with Poison and in 2017 Def Leppard toured with Poison, but this is the first time all three 80s rock acts hit the road together. “Tickets for The Stadium Tour” will go on sale to the general public on December 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour Dates Below

July 7 — MIAMI, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

— MIAMI, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium July 9 — ORLANDO, FL @ Camping World Stadium

— ORLANDO, FL @ Camping World Stadium July 11 — CHARLOTTE, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

— CHARLOTTE, NC @ Bank of America Stadium July 14 — ARLINGTON, TX @ Globe Life Field

— ARLINGTON, TX @ Globe Life Field July 15 — HOUSTON, TX @ Minute Maid Park

— HOUSTON, TX @ Minute Maid Park July 19 — SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Oracle Park

— SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Oracle Park July 23 — SAN DIEGO, CA @ Petco Park

— SAN DIEGO, CA @ Petco Park July 25 — PHOENIX, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

— PHOENIX, AZ @ State Farm Stadium August 9 — ATLANTA, GA @ SunTrust Park

— ATLANTA, GA @ SunTrust Park August 11 — HERSHEY, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

— HERSHEY, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium August 13 — BUFFALO, NY @ New Era Field

— BUFFALO, NY @ New Era Field August 15 — PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

— PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Citizens Bank Park August 16 — PITTSBURGH, PA @ PNC Park

— PITTSBURGH, PA @ PNC Park August 18 — MILWAUKEE, WI @ Miller Park

— MILWAUKEE, WI @ Miller Park August 20 — DETROIT, MI @ Comerica Park

— DETROIT, MI @ Comerica Park August 22 — WASHINGTON DC @ Nationals Park

— WASHINGTON DC @ Nationals Park August 23 — FLUSHING, NY @ Citi Field

— FLUSHING, NY @ Citi Field August 25 — BOSTON, MA @ Fenway Park

— BOSTON, MA @ Fenway Park August 28 — CHICAGO, IL @ Wrigley Field

— CHICAGO, IL @ Wrigley Field August 30 — DENVER, CO @ Coors Field

— DENVER, CO @ Coors Field September 2 — SEATTLE, WA @ T-Mobile Park

— SEATTLE, WA @ T-Mobile Park September 5 — LOS ANGELES, CA @ SoFi Stadium