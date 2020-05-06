The “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” duet performed by Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond was originally a 45-second long song clip intended for a television show. That never materialized and instead, the two made their now-classic duet.
Behind The Song
The song is about two lovers who have been together for enough time to feel like they have slipped into a routine. They’re growing apart while going through the motions. The song was initially written by Neil Diamond with Alan and Marilyn Bergman for TV show All That Glitters. The premise of the show changed, so “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” was no longer needed as the theme song. The song was released on Neil Diamond’s “I’m Glad You’re Here with Me Tonight” sans Barbra Streisand. The two didn’t formally record a duet performance until after radio stations started splicing together their verses. The power of demand made the song a reality!
Lyrics
You don’t bring me flowers
You don’t sing me love songs
You hardly talk to me anymore
When you come through the door
At the end of the day
I remember when
You couldn’t wait to love me
Used to hate to leave me
Now after lovin’ me late at night
When it’s good for you
And you’re feeling alright
Well you just roll over
And turn out the light
And you don’t bring me flowers anymore
It used to be so natural
To talk about forever
But “used to be’s” don’t count anymore
They just lay on the floor
‘Til we sweep them away
And baby, I remember
All the things you taught me
I learned how to laugh
And I learned how to cry
Well I learned how to love
Even learned how to lie
You’d think I could learn
How to tell you goodbye
‘Cause you don’t bring me flowers anymore