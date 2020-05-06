The “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” duet performed by Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond was originally a 45-second long song clip intended for a television show. That never materialized and instead, the two made their now-classic duet.

Behind The Song

The song is about two lovers who have been together for enough time to feel like they have slipped into a routine. They’re growing apart while going through the motions. The song was initially written by Neil Diamond with Alan and Marilyn Bergman for TV show All That Glitters. The premise of the show changed, so “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” was no longer needed as the theme song. The song was released on Neil Diamond’s “I’m Glad You’re Here with Me Tonight” sans Barbra Streisand. The two didn’t formally record a duet performance until after radio stations started splicing together their verses. The power of demand made the song a reality!

Lyrics

You don’t bring me flowers

You don’t sing me love songs

You hardly talk to me anymore

When you come through the door

At the end of the day

I remember when

You couldn’t wait to love me

Used to hate to leave me

Now after lovin’ me late at night

When it’s good for you

And you’re feeling alright

Well you just roll over

And turn out the light

And you don’t bring me flowers anymore

It used to be so natural

To talk about forever

But “used to be’s” don’t count anymore

They just lay on the floor

‘Til we sweep them away

And baby, I remember

All the things you taught me

I learned how to laugh

And I learned how to cry

Well I learned how to love

Even learned how to lie

You’d think I could learn

How to tell you goodbye

‘Cause you don’t bring me flowers anymore