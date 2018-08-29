Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, has now found its Charles Manson. After months of searching, Australian actor Damon Herriman, who is known for his recurring role on FX’s Justified, will play the cult leader in the director’s upcoming ninth movie.

The film tells the story of a fading western TV star, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his longtime stunt double, Brad Pitt. The duo struggles to adjust to a Hollywood they don’t recognize and is set in 1969. How does this connect with the Manson murders? Well, turns out Dicaprio’s character is next door neighbors to actress Sharon Tate, who later becomes a victim of Manson family infamous murders. Sharon Tate will be played by I, Tonya star, Margot Robbie. Tate was eight and a half months pregnant when she was murdered by the Charles Manson Family and was wife to director Roman Polanski. Polanski will be played by Polish actor Rafal Zawierucha, who stared in Warsaw 44.

Once Upon a Time features a large Hollywood ensemble cast with multiple storylines featuring a mix of both fictional and real-life characters, as a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s’ golden age. It is written, directed and produced by Tarantino himself, as well as produced by David Heyman and Shannon Mcintosh. Confirmed in the movie are Rumer Willis, Margaret Qualley, Dreama Walker, Victoria Pedretti, Costa Ronin, and Madison Beaty. The cast also includes Girls creator, Lena Dunham, who will play Catherine Share, also known as “Gypsy”, a member of Manson’s commune.

Alongside Dunham will be Carrie Diaries star Austin Butler as Charles “Tex” Watson, who was a central member of the Mason Family who committed the multiple murders, later convicted on seven counts of first-degree murder. Newcomer Maya Hawke, daughter of Pulp Fiction’s Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, will star as a fictional character named Flower Child. Chilean Actress Lorenza Izzo will portray a glamorous Italian movie star named Francesca Cappucci.

Pitt, DiCaprio, and Robbie gave their followers a sneak peek of the movie, showing their transformed looks by portraying the 60’s era. Other stars confirmed for the film include Al Pacino as DiCaprio’s characters agent, Dakota Fanning, Marvin Schwarz, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch, Burt Reynolds, George Spahn, Luke Perry, Clifton Collins Jr, Nicholas Hammond, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen and Keith Jefferson. The Sony Pictures film is set to be released July 26, 2019.

I don’t know about you, but with all of these Hollywood actors, I’m pretty excited to watch it.