One Fine Day, a romantic comedy classic, stars George Clooney as the leading man opposite Michelle Pfeiffer. This 1996 film from 20th Century Fox is a rare — arguably the only — example of Clooney acting in a “chick flick.” Through the rom-com role, Clooney wowed alongside co-star Pfeiffer as two frazzled single parents struggling to make it through the day after their young kids miss the field trip bus.

Upon release, One Fine Day received little press, mixed reviews (it has a mere 50% on Rotten Tomatoes), and performed modestly at the box office. But in years since, the understated romantic tension between Pfeiffer and Clooney has turned a somewhat cheesy feature into a beloved sleeper sensation. Deservedly so. Yesterday the two celebs reunited virtually for Variety Studios: Actors on Actors to discuss One Fine Day… in honor of the 25th anniversary! The revelations were juicy.

‘One Fine Day’

Following the story of two Manhattan workaholics, Michael Hoffman’s One Fine Day is also an outstanding New York City movie. Melanie Parker (Michelle Pfeiffer), Jack Taylor (George Clooney), and their respective children, Sammy (Alex D. Linz) and Maggie (an adorable Mae Whitman) flit around the city in yellow taxi cabs. The kids experience local landmarks, like Serendipity and the Museum of Natural History. Meanwhile, the grown-ups take calls on massive cell phones, struggling to meet deadlines, make meetings — and fall in love.

Though predictable, the busy beats of the film make for a delectably indulgent watch. As Jack and Melanie’s snarky back-and-forth melts into heartfelt flirtation, it’s hard to imagine why George Clooney does not take on more romantic projects. Just think about it: Clooney towering over Michelle Pfeiffer in a cramped NYC kitchen set, coolly delivering lines like, “What would you do if I kissed you right now?” It’s no wonder Amal Clooney “can’t believe One Fine Day wasn’t a big hit,” as her husband George revealed in Actors on Actors.

Ten Surprising Takeaways:

Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney haven’t seen each other since the premiere of One Fine Day. This truly surprised me! George Clooney used to date Michelle Pfeiffer’s sister DeeDee! One Fine Day was the last movie George Clooney ever had to audition for. One of the perks of being a Hollywood legend. George Clooney recalls filming drunk and stinking like “a distillery” after a night of partying with his friend Rande Gerber. (Gerber is now Clooney’s business partner for the Casamigos Tequila company.) George Clooney suffered from a “broken face” after getting an elbow to the eye socket while playing basketball with the crew members. The injury was so noticeable that he says the children were used to props to cover “half of my face” while filming certain scenes. George Clooney’s latest film, Midnight Sky on Netflix, is his first project in four years. Michelle Pfeiffer was nominated for a Golden Globe six years in a row. Between 1988 and 1993, Pfeiffer was nominated for six Golden Globes but only won for The Fabulous Baker Boys in 1989. She was nominated again, in 2017, for Wizard of Lies. George Clooney is glad he did not become an action star. He’s choosey with his scripts. (But why, oh why, couldn’t he do more rom-coms?!) Michelle Pfieffer, a former Catwoman, says acting now in the Avengers world can feel “pretty uncomfortable.” Amal Clooney and her friends love One Fine Day.