Though she is on top of the world and everyone knows her face and her name is a household phrase, seemingly very little is known about Oprah Winfrey’s personal life.

Oprah Winfrey was born on January 29, 1954, in Kosciusko, Mississippi. Her mother, Vernita Lee was a teen mom and raised her on her grandmother’s farm for the first few years of her life. At seventeen she moved to Tennessee and got her first job at WVOL. In 1976 the future talk show host got her first taste at hosting a talk show, with People are Talking. It’s success landed her a show on Chicago Tv in 1986. That was the beginning of the Oprah Winfrey Show. Today the media mogul has many concentrations in the entertainment and media space form her OWN network, Oprah magazine, and show.

Who is Stedman Graham?

Longtime partner Stedman Graham is almost Oprah Winfrey’s little known secret. Not that they’re relationship isn’t public, most people seem to simply forget (or assume, that the media mogul is in a relationship with her best friend, Gayle King). Stedman and Oprah met for the first time around the time the Oprah Winfrey Show started. They started dating and by 1992, they were engaged. However, they never actually got married. They opted instead to stay together as partners without a physical wedding or ceremony.

COVID Quarantine

Recently the couple was reunited at Oprah’s mansion, where they live together. At the end of March, Stedman had been traveling, right as the COVID-19 situation was starting to get serious, and more and more people were starting to self-quarantine. Upon his arrival, Graham spent two weeks in the guest house as a precautionary measure as Oprah had pneumonia last year and recent bronchial infection. As Ms. Winfrey herself stated:

"He'd been on planes, so Stedman is like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?' The procedure is … you ain't coming and sleeping in my bed!" Winfrey said at the time. "And literally, he goes, 'I'm not?' And I go, 'Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing doesn't mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!'"

After two weeks in the guest house, and only speaking from a distance and assumedly through video calls, and Winfrey leaving his meals on the doorstep, the couple was reunited in early April.