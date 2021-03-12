Disney has been making moves lately as cancel culture has forced them to re-examine classic works that were loved by most throughout the 20th century. The re-examinations have resulted in Disney putting up content warnings before works that were deemed controversial for their portrayals of racial stereotypes or pulling the work from their platform altogether.

But while they’re cleaning out the archives, we can’t forget the magic behind some of the best Disney works, and our favorite a cappella group, Pentatonix, helped cement that magic in their cover of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from Disney’s The Lion King in this music video below.

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by PTXofficial

Written by Tim Rice, the song has been performed by some of the most legendary artists such as Elton John and Beyonce. And now, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee, can be added to the list of people who have successfully covered the beautiful medley, also adding the song to their own playlists of amazing covers. Their Grammy award-winning covers range from “the Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel to “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley.

Their perfect harmonies in this cover, which was released before all the Disney madness, remind us of the fun and magic that these movies represented. The music video set captures the safari atmosphere that is presented in the Lion King, and combined with the song lyrics and the sounds of PTX, we pleasantly remember the nostalgia behind our innocent childhoods in adoring these movies.

Below are the lyrics, and you can see why some of the best made an effort to cover this song out of the many Disney songs that they could’ve chosen from:

There’s a calm surrender

To the rush of day

When the heat of a rolling wind

Can be turned away

An enchanted moment

And it sees me through

It’s enough for this restless warrior

Just to be with you

Advertisement

And can you feel the love tonight?

It is where we are

It’s enough for this wide-eyed wanderer

That we got this far

And can you feel the love tonight

How it’s laid to rest?

It’s enough to make kings and vagabonds

Believe the very best

There’s a time for everyone

If they only learn

That the twisting kaleidoscope

Moves us all in turn

There’s a rhyme and reason

To the wild outdoors

When the heart of this star-crossed voyager

Beats in time with yours

And can you feel the love tonight?

It is where we are

It’s enough for this wide-eyed wanderer

That we got this far

And can you feel the love tonight

How it’s laid to rest?

It’s enough to make kings and vagabonds

Believe the very best

It’s enough to make kings and vagabonds

Believe the very best