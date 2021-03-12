Disney has been making moves lately as cancel culture has forced them to re-examine classic works that were loved by most throughout the 20th century. The re-examinations have resulted in Disney putting up content warnings before works that were deemed controversial for their portrayals of racial stereotypes or pulling the work from their platform altogether.
But while they’re cleaning out the archives, we can’t forget the magic behind some of the best Disney works, and our favorite a cappella group, Pentatonix, helped cement that magic in their cover of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from Disney’s The Lion King in this music video below.
“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by PTXofficial
Written by Tim Rice, the song has been performed by some of the most legendary artists such as Elton John and Beyonce. And now, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee, can be added to the list of people who have successfully covered the beautiful medley, also adding the song to their own playlists of amazing covers. Their Grammy award-winning covers range from “the Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel to “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley.
Their perfect harmonies in this cover, which was released before all the Disney madness, remind us of the fun and magic that these movies represented. The music video set captures the safari atmosphere that is presented in the Lion King, and combined with the song lyrics and the sounds of PTX, we pleasantly remember the nostalgia behind our innocent childhoods in adoring these movies.
Below are the lyrics, and you can see why some of the best made an effort to cover this song out of the many Disney songs that they could’ve chosen from:
There’s a calm surrender
To the rush of day
When the heat of a rolling wind
Can be turned away
An enchanted moment
And it sees me through
It’s enough for this restless warrior
Just to be with you
And can you feel the love tonight?
It is where we are
It’s enough for this wide-eyed wanderer
That we got this far
And can you feel the love tonight
How it’s laid to rest?
It’s enough to make kings and vagabonds
Believe the very best
There’s a time for everyone
If they only learn
That the twisting kaleidoscope
Moves us all in turn
There’s a rhyme and reason
To the wild outdoors
When the heart of this star-crossed voyager
Beats in time with yours
And can you feel the love tonight?
It is where we are
It’s enough for this wide-eyed wanderer
That we got this far
And can you feel the love tonight
How it’s laid to rest?
It’s enough to make kings and vagabonds
Believe the very best
It’s enough to make kings and vagabonds
Believe the very best