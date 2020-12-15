There really isn’t an a cappella project this group can’t handle, and we’re truly some of their biggest fans. Pentatonix, the famed a capella group from Arlington, Texas, who’s known for creatively spinning and twisting music’s most iconic hits, took on the “King of Pop,” but decided that just covering one of his greatest hits wasn’t doing him enough justice. So Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and at the time, Avi Kaplan, put together “The Evolution of Michael Jackson,” and it’s the upbeat blast from the past.

Pentatonix Performs “The Evolution of Michael Jackson”

The now Los Angeles-based group took 25 of Jackson’s greatest hits from 1969-1995 and created a music video to create this amazing medley. The list in order is below:

I Want You Back- 1969

ABC- 1970

I’ll Be There June- 1970

Ben- 1971

Dancing Machine- 1973

Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)- 1979

Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough- 1979*

Rock With You- 1979*

Billie Jean- 1983

Beat It- 1983

Wanna Be Startin’ Something- 1983

Human Nature- 1983

Thriller- 1983

I Just Can’t Stop Loving You- 1987

P.Y.T.- 1983

Bad- 1987

The Way You Make Me Feel- 1987

Man In The Mirror- 1988

Dirty Diana- 1988

Smooth Criminal- 1988

Black or White- 1991

Remember the Time- 1992

Heal The World- 1992

Will You Be There- 1993

You Are Not Alone- 1995

Pentatonix has also created many other covers and albums that are worth checking out. The range is endless and it’s why they won a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their cover of and with Dolly Parton in her song “Jolene.”

They rose to fame covering the best of the best, and “The Evolution of Michael Jackson” is just one of those covers. If you watch their videos, you will see how talented each and every member is, interchangeable in what they contribute to the cover, whether it’s singing or creating the sound of an instrument with their voices.