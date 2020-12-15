There really isn’t an a cappella project this group can’t handle, and we’re truly some of their biggest fans. Pentatonix, the famed a capella group from Arlington, Texas, who’s known for creatively spinning and twisting music’s most iconic hits, took on the “King of Pop,” but decided that just covering one of his greatest hits wasn’t doing him enough justice. So Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and at the time, Avi Kaplan, put together “The Evolution of Michael Jackson,” and it’s the upbeat blast from the past.
Pentatonix Performs “The Evolution of Michael Jackson”
The now Los Angeles-based group took 25 of Jackson’s greatest hits from 1969-1995 and created a music video to create this amazing medley. The list in order is below:
- I Want You Back- 1969
- ABC- 1970
- I’ll Be There June- 1970
- Ben- 1971
- Dancing Machine- 1973
- Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)- 1979
- Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough- 1979*
- Rock With You- 1979*
- Billie Jean- 1983
- Beat It- 1983
- Wanna Be Startin’ Something- 1983
- Human Nature- 1983
- Thriller- 1983
- I Just Can’t Stop Loving You- 1987
- P.Y.T.- 1983
- Bad- 1987
- The Way You Make Me Feel- 1987
- Man In The Mirror- 1988
- Dirty Diana- 1988
- Smooth Criminal- 1988
- Black or White- 1991
- Remember the Time- 1992
- Heal The World- 1992
- Will You Be There- 1993
- You Are Not Alone- 1995
Pentatonix has also created many other covers and albums that are worth checking out. The range is endless and it’s why they won a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their cover of and with Dolly Parton in her song “Jolene.”
They rose to fame covering the best of the best, and “The Evolution of Michael Jackson” is just one of those covers. If you watch their videos, you will see how talented each and every member is, interchangeable in what they contribute to the cover, whether it’s singing or creating the sound of an instrument with their voices.