Let’s be blunt for a second. COVID-19 has a lot of people doing anything and everything to kill time. Some of us are playing with puzzles, and well, some are looking at beautiful women. How about combining the two pastimes into one activity? It’s possible because Playboy puzzles exist.

This will probably be the most exciting puzzle you ever put together. You might even toss the puzzle can leave the puzzle pieces together after finishing. No pun intended! These puzzles are iconic. I can’t believe people have held onto them after all of these years. They’re in great shape, so check them out.

This vintage Playboy Playmate puzzle is unused. Crack open the can for the first time and enjoy an afternoon of putting together a puzzle.

Surely there’s some kind of study that puzzles are good for the brain, so you can absolutely justify buying it.

Paige Young allegedly had an unhealthy relationship with Bill Cosby during her stint at Playboy Magazine. The former playmate died by suicide in 1974 but is still a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Lieko English moved all the way from Okinawa, Japan to Oklahoma after her 12th birthday. She eventually made her way to the Playboy mansion and became Miss June in 1971.

Gwen Wong received the Playmate of the Month award in 1967. You can find her centerfold puzzle can on eBay.

The 1969 Playmate of the Year is Connie Kreski. Playboy enthusiasts were crazy about her sparkly blue eyes.

eBay has a lot of Playboy jigsaw puzzles available. You can even find a Shay Knuth and Britt Frederickson Playboy puzzle in nearly perfect condition.

You’re welcome for these. Stay home, stay safe.