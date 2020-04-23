Let’s be blunt for a second. COVID-19 has a lot of people doing anything and everything to kill time. Some of us are playing with puzzles, and well, some are looking at beautiful women. How about combining the two pastimes into one activity? It’s possible because Playboy puzzles exist.
This will probably be the most exciting puzzle you ever put together. You might even toss the puzzle can leave the puzzle pieces together after finishing. No pun intended! These puzzles are iconic. I can’t believe people have held onto them after all of these years. They’re in great shape, so check them out.
1. 1967 Playboy Playmate Puzzle Unused
This vintage Playboy Playmate puzzle is unused. Crack open the can for the first time and enjoy an afternoon of putting together a puzzle.
Surely there’s some kind of study that puzzles are good for the brain, so you can absolutely justify buying it.
2. Playboy Playmate Paige Young Complete Playboy Centerfold Jigsaw Puzzle
Paige Young allegedly had an unhealthy relationship with Bill Cosby during her stint at Playboy Magazine. The former playmate died by suicide in 1974 but is still a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.
3. Miss June 1971 – Lieko English – Complete Playboy Centerfold Jigsaw Puzzle
Lieko English moved all the way from Okinawa, Japan to Oklahoma after her 12th birthday. She eventually made her way to the Playboy mansion and became Miss June in 1971.
4. Lot of 2 Vintage Playboy Puzzles – with AP108 Gwen Wong Complete Stilled Sealed
Gwen Wong received the Playmate of the Month award in 1967. You can find her centerfold puzzle can on eBay.
5. PLAYBOY PUZZLE (1320-2) : #1320 CONNIE KRESKI – COMPLETE
The 1969 Playmate of the Year is Connie Kreski. Playboy enthusiasts were crazy about her sparkly blue eyes.
eBay has a lot of Playboy jigsaw puzzles available. You can even find a Shay Knuth and Britt Frederickson Playboy puzzle in nearly perfect condition.
You’re welcome for these. Stay home, stay safe.