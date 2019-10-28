So, Pornhub has a charity. Yes, that Pornhub, the homeland of the dirtiest porn ever has a charity. It’s called “Pornhub cares”. So you can feel good bout the copious amounts of porn you’re watching.

“Dirtiest Porn Ever”

A few months ago, Pornhub announced their environmental campaign, “dirtiest porn ever”. It was their attempt to tackle one of the most significant global issues of our lifetime, climate change. The company committed to cleaning up the world’s dirtiest beaches. The Dirtiest Porn ever campaign features adult entertainments donating to the nonprofit Ocean polymers who work to creative sustainable alternatives to plastic. The campaign features popular porn star couple Leolulu on the platform getting down…on dirty beaches but you can’t see any of their private parts because the porn is shot through plastic waste.

The video views determine if the video (beach) gets dirtier (cleaner). Every time the video is watched from beginning to end, the porn gets dirtier, and Pornhub donates more money to Ocean Polymers.

Advertisement

The vice president of Pornhub, Corey Price stated that their site is “filthy on purpose,” but our beaches shouldn’t be. He stated,

“We are all part of the problem and must work together to find solutions. This is a brand with a significant global reach spanning all demographics, so it is a very effective platform to raise awareness and support for the crisis we face in our oceans today. It would be great to see more companies of this size and stature taking the same responsibility with the audience they engage.”

Other Campaigns

This isn’t the first charity that the brand has done. Pornhub has offered college scholarships and had the campaign to save the bees, Beesexual. In Beesexual the brand clipped together videos of bees foraging and dubbed it over with the voices of the platform’s most famous porn stars.

Advertisement

Not exactly porn related, but the brand also gave ex-Disney starlet turned party-let girl, Bella Thorne, her first chance at directing her first porn. We love a brand that lets people get their feet wet.