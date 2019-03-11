Pretty Woman is the iconic romantic comedy of the 1990s. Sure, we had When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle, but nothing can stand up to the chemistry onscreen between Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Named the 3rd highest-grossing film in 1990, Pretty Woman follows Vivian Ward, a Hollywood sex-worker working for Edward Lewis, a wealthy businessman. After hiring her for a week (and buying her a whole new wardrobe along with a room at the Reg. Bev. Wil.) Edward and Vivian slowly fall in love with each other and like all most rom-com’s, finish with a happy ending.

Thankfully for romantic fans of the movie, it’s possible to live out your Pretty Woman dreams, bubble bath and all.

The Beverly Wilshire, where the movie was filmed, offers their own Pretty Woman Experiences, letting guests fulfill their wildest dreams at a price. Starting at $15,000 (and going up to $100,000) guests can enjoy a stay in the Presidential suite along with upscale car service, personal shopping on Rodeo Drive and a massage package at the hotel spa.

Start your stay off by getting pampered at The Spa and Nail Bar at Beverly Wilshire with a Sculpted Beauty Wrap, Diamond Luxury Lift Facial, and sparkling Diamond Manicure and Pedicure while sipping on champagne and watching the movie.

From there head out to “Rodeo Drive, baby” and make all your clothing dreams come to fruition. Spend the day with a personal shopping consultant and shop till you drop. Finish the day off with a gourmet meal at THE Blvd or Cut by Wolfgang Puck, which features Pretty Woman cocktails to celebrate the film.

The next day hop in your private car and spend a few hours at Graystone Mansion for a private “shoeless picnic” and head back to your private suite for a luxurious bubble bath. Back at the hotel don’t forget to stop and snap some pics recreating some of your favorite scenes from the Garry Marshall movie. It’s like your very own fairytale come true, minus the sex work.