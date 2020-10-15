Everyone knows and loves the iconic Pulp Fiction dance scene with John Travolta and Uma Thurman. Playing the equally iconic characters that jolted their careers, Vincent Vega and Mia Wallace, the pair rocked out in the middle of the fictional 50s diner, Jack Rabbit Slims, for a twist contest. Their little dance number was a staple from the classic movie, but would you believe that there is a video of the movie’s writer and director, Quentin Tarantino, showing off his dance moves while they were filming?

Quentin Tarantino Dad-Danced on Set

As if Travolta didn’t show off his dance moves enough in Hollywood, like in Grease and Perfect, while he and Thurman were breaking it down on the dance floor during the dance competition to film, a video was released of Tarantino also being a part of the dancing scene with his own little behind-the-camera dance sequence.

As “You Never Can Tell” by Chuck Berry is blaring, you can clearly tell that Tarantino doesn’t care what others would think about him, considering he’s one of the greatest directors of his time. In 1994, he discussed what it means to be mainstream, saying, “My integrity will always be the same. I mean, I might fail,” he said. “But I find it almost impossible to believe that I’ll ever do a movie for the wrong reasons because — it’s just too hard to make a movie! It takes too long! It’s a year of your life! And I can’t believe I’ll ever do something completely for money because I’m making enough money now. I never want my overhead to get so big that I gotta do stuff I don’t care about.”

It’s very fitting and appropriate that this iconic dance scene would come from one of his movies, and it shouldn’t be surprising that he joins in for the fun. Today is the 26th anniversary of the movie, and what better way to celebrate it with a little twist.