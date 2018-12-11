These Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day 2018

We all love Christmas Eve because of one thing: food. Admit it, you love getting together with your loved ones and eating your life away because it’s one of the days you can actually eat without being judged. It’s okay, it happens. But when it comes to Christmas morning, that’s another story.

Some spend it in the kitchen whipping up the best meal they ever had. Honestly, I admire them so much. But, if you’re anything like my family, we sleep in as much as we can and hope some restaurants are open so we can go eat. Don’t judge me, it’s exhausting! Think about it, you have been cooking for almost two days straight, maybe even three, so one day off from cooking won’t hurt you. So, if you lean more towards that latter, I am here to help. Here are some of the fast food chains and restaurants open on Christmas Day. Remember, you might want to confirm regular hours and full menus before bracing out the cold since it might be different depending on your location.

1. Waffle House

Of course, Waffle House is going to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! Do you know them? They’re even open during a storm or a hurricane. It’s like this place is indestructible…really! The chain stays open 24 hours, 365 days a year! Impressive, much?

2. Starbucks

My favorite in the whole entire list, because honestly, coffee is life! Starbucks will be open Christmas morning because it’s the store that never sleeps. The Seattle-based coffee chain will remain open Christmas day until their regular closing hours. You might want to check with your local Starbucks though since stores do adjust store hours based on customer and business needs. What’s your favorite holiday drink? Mine is the Peppermint Mocha!

3. Panda Express

If your family tradition is eating Chinese food on Christmas day, Panda Express has your back! It’s an easy, fast, and delicious meal the whole family can enjoy. Some Panda Express’ stay open for Christmas Day, but since each own is locally and independently owned, you might want to call ahead. They are usually open from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

4. Buffalo Wild Wings

Wings for Christmas? Sure, why not! Break that tradition and have something completely different for your Christmas meal this holiday season. Usually, all chain Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants are open throughout the day opening at 11:00 am and depending on your location closes at 12:00 am or 2 am.

5. Denny’s

It’s no secret that pretty much all Denny’s are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the year, so it’s safe to say they are sticking to their schedule on Christmas Day. Best part of their dinner menu? They have special Christmas treats and meals for the whole family! So go get those yummy eggs!

6. IHOP

Denny’s rival! IHOP fans can rejoice, because all IHOP’s will be open on Christmas day, also sticking to their 24/7 hour schedule. You can even make this a free meal if you sign up for the Pancake Revolution program, where you will immediately get a coupon for a free full stack of pancakes.

7. Dunkin’ Donuts

Some Dunkin’ Donuts will be open on Christmas Day, but they will most likely have limited hours. Make sure to double-check beforehand and confirm the hours before ordering that big box of coffee. It’s so good! Word of advice, don’t be like me last year and show up at 11 pm. I learned my lesson.

8. McDonald’s

Oh, come on, as if this one wasn’t going to be on the list. It’s the fast food place that literally never sleeps! Nothing else to say, here.

9. Boston Market

Stop by Boston Market normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! No breaks for them, whatsoever! If you want to eat from the comfort of your own home, you can go ahead and pick up one of their Heat and Serve Meals, which includes a spiral sliced ham, prime rib, whole roasted turkey, or a ham and turkey combo! Perfect Christmas meal.

What other restaurants and fast food chains will be open around your area? Take a look at the full list below.